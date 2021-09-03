Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 56.3 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON DECISION OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer St. Petersburg, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration 1027700070518 Number) of issuer 1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering 00028-A authority 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose www.gazprom.ru; information www.e- disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is August 20, 2021 reflected in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting result on decision making issue: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 elected Board of Directors Members submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.

Voting result on agenda item:

"On making amendments to Regulation on Internal Audit of Gazprom": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes. Content of decision made by issuer's Board of Directors:

Having reviewed submitted materials, Gazprom's Board of Directors decided:

To approve, as attached to Board of Directors' decision, amendments to Regulation on internal audit of Gazprom approved by Gazprom Board of Directors' Decision No. 2621 dated November 6, 2015.

Date of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Directors): August 20, 2021. Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1385, dated August 20, 2021.

3. Signature