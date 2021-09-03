Log in
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 56.3 KB)

09/03/2021 | 11:02am EDT
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON DECISION OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering

00028-A

authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

August 20, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting result on decision making issue: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 elected Board of Directors Members submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.
    Voting result on agenda item:
    "On making amendments to Regulation on Internal Audit of Gazprom": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
  3. Content of decision made by issuer's Board of Directors:

Having reviewed submitted materials, Gazprom's Board of Directors decided:

To approve, as attached to Board of Directors' decision, amendments to Regulation on internal audit of Gazprom approved by Gazprom Board of Directors' Decision No. 2621 dated November 6, 2015.

  1. Date of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Directors): August 20, 2021.
  2. Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1385, dated August 20, 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. Head of Department

Margarita Mironova

(acting under power of attorney No. 01/04/04-

85д, dated February 13, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

August

20, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 15:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
