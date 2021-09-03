Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 56.3 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON DECISION OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS
1. General information
|
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
|
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
|
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
|
PJSC Gazprom
|
1.3. Address of issuer
|
St. Petersburg, Russian Federation
|
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration
|
1027700070518
|
Number) of issuer
|
|
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
|
7736050003
|
issuer
|
|
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering
|
00028-A
|
authority
|
|
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
|
www.gazprom.ru;
|
information
|
www.e-
|
|
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
|
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
|
August 20, 2021
|
reflected in statement (if applicable)
|
-
2. Contents of Statement
-
Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting result on decision making issue: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 elected Board of Directors Members submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.
Voting result on agenda item:
"On making amendments to Regulation on Internal Audit of Gazprom": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
-
Content of decision made by issuer's Board of Directors:
Having reviewed submitted materials, Gazprom's Board of Directors decided:
To approve, as attached to Board of Directors' decision, amendments to Regulation on internal audit of Gazprom approved by Gazprom Board of Directors' Decision No. 2621 dated November 6, 2015.
-
Date of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Directors): August 20, 2021.
-
Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1385, dated August 20, 2021.
3. Signature
|
3.1. Head of Department
|
|
|
Margarita Mironova
|
(acting under power of attorney No. 01/04/04-
|
|
|
85д, dated February 13, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(signature)
|
|
3.2. Date
|
August
|
|
20, 2021
|
L.S.
|
