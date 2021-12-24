Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 58.8 KB)
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
December 21, 2021
reflected in statement (if applicable)
2. Contents of Statement
Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issues:meeting in presentia, 11 out of 11 elected Members of Board of Directors took part in voting, quorum recorded as present.
Voting results on agenda item:
III. "On gas supply to Khabarovsk Territory since 2025": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
Content of decisions adopted by issuer's Board of Directors:
Regarding issue "On gas supply to Khabarovsk Territory":
Having reviewed submitted information, Gazprom Board of Directors decided to:
Take note of information about gas supply to Khabarovsk Territory since 2025.
Instruct Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee, to include following issues into Gazprom's investment program starting from 2021:
activities on construction (and/or acquisition and retrofitting), as well as connection of following infrastructure to Sakhalin - Khabarovsk - Vladivostok gas trunkline: gas transmission facilities, gas pipeline branches, gas distribution stations (hereinafter "GDSs") and other facilities required to continue secure gas supplies to consumers of Khabarovsk Territory from Q3 2025, which are currently connected to Okha - Komsomolsk-on-Amur gas trunkline or its section between Oktyabrsky and Komsomolsk-on-Amur (473 km - 556 km), after decommissioning of said gas trunkline, as well as pipeline branches and GDSs currently connected to this gas trunkline;
activities on setting up new connections for facilities owned by Rosneft, Far Eastern Generating Company and Komsomolsk Municipal District administration of Khabarovsk Territory to Sakhalin - Khabarovsk - Vladivostok gas trunkline, including construction of pipeline branches between Sakhalin - Khabarovsk - Vladivostok gas pipeline and said facilities, as well as possible acquisition of these facilities (if economically practical).
Instruct Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee, continue work on supplying gas to Khabarovsk Territory.
Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decisions were made:
December 21, 2021.
Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decisions were made:No. 1406, dated December 21, 2021.
3. Signature
3.1. Member of Management Committee, DepartmentVyacheslav Mikhalenko