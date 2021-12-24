Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 58.8 KB)

12/24/2021 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino

Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229,

Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)

1027700070518

of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering

00028-A

authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

December 21, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issues: meeting in presentia, 11 out of 11 elected Members of Board of Directors took part in voting, quorum recorded as present.
    Voting results on agenda item:
    III. "On gas supply to Khabarovsk Territory since 2025": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
  3. Content of decisions adopted by issuer's Board of Directors:

Regarding issue "On gas supply to Khabarovsk Territory":

Having reviewed submitted information, Gazprom Board of Directors decided to:

  1. Take note of information about gas supply to Khabarovsk Territory since 2025.
  2. Instruct Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee, to include following issues into Gazprom's investment program starting from 2021:
    activities on construction (and/or acquisition and retrofitting), as well as connection of following infrastructure to Sakhalin - Khabarovsk - Vladivostok gas trunkline: gas transmission facilities, gas pipeline branches, gas distribution stations (hereinafter "GDSs") and other facilities required to continue secure gas supplies to consumers of Khabarovsk Territory from Q3 2025, which are currently connected to Okha - Komsomolsk-on-Amur gas trunkline or its section between Oktyabrsky and Komsomolsk-on-Amur (473 km - 556 km), after decommissioning of said gas trunkline, as well as pipeline branches and GDSs currently connected to this gas trunkline;
    activities on setting up new connections for facilities owned by Rosneft, Far Eastern Generating Company and Komsomolsk Municipal District administration of Khabarovsk Territory to Sakhalin - Khabarovsk - Vladivostok gas trunkline, including construction of pipeline branches between Sakhalin - Khabarovsk - Vladivostok gas pipeline and said facilities, as well as possible acquisition of these facilities (if economically practical).
  3. Instruct Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee, continue work on supplying gas to Khabarovsk Territory.
  1. Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decisions were made:
    December 21, 2021.
  2. Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decisions were made: No. 1406, dated December 21, 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee, DepartmentVyacheslav Mikhalenko

Head, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-533д, dated August 30, 2021)

(signature)

3.2. Date

December

21, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 14:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
09:07aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by is..
PU
09:07aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (rel..
PU
09:07aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervis..
PU
09:07aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 58.8 KB)
PU
06:44aPutin says Europe only has itself to blame for surging gas prices
RE
06:00aAlexey Miller takes stock of Gazprom's preliminary results for 2021
AQ
05:58aRussian Gas Flows East Via Yamal Pipeline For Fourth Successive Day
MT
04:11aRussian gas goes east via Yamal-Europe pipeline for fourth day
RE
03:26aGazprom almost doubles Turkmen gas imports in 2021
RE
02:59aGazprom to sign memo with Linde for third line of Ust-Luga LNG plant
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 B - -
Net income 2021 33 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 42 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,28x
Yield 2021 14,0%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,65 $
Average target price 5,98 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM60.60%109 985
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.00%1 900 351
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC33.41%157 611
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED44.58%137 240
TOTALENERGIES SE27.82%133 578
EQUINOR ASA67.92%88 864