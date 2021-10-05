Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on October 18, 2021 (PDF, 49.3 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND AGENDA
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
PJSC Gazprom
1.3. Address of issuer
St. Petersburg, Russian Federation
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration
1027700070518
Number) of issuer
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by
00028-A
registering authority
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
www.gazprom.ru;
information
www.e-
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
October 5, 2021
reflected in statement (if applicable)
2. Contents of Statement
Date of decision by Chairman of issuer's Board of Directors to hold meeting of issuer's Board of Directors: October 5, 2021.
Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting in form of absentee voting (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Directors): October 18, 2021.
Agenda of issuer's Board of Directors meeting:
On taking of measures to inventory ownerless gas facilities in Russian regions, as well as to optimize procedure of their transfer to specialized organizations for further operation in line with laws of Russian Federation.
Quarterly report on Gazprom's procurement activities.
3. Signature
3.1. Deputy Head of Management Committee
Viktor Kochenov
Administration, Gazprom
(acting under power of attorney No. 01/04/04-
334д, dated May 27, 2019)
(signature)
3.2. Date
October
05, 2021
L.S.
