Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on October 18, 2021 (PDF, 49 KB)

10/15/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND AGENDA

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

October 13, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Date of decision by Chairman of issuer's Board of Directors to hold meeting of issuer's Board of
    Directors: October 13, 2021.
  3. Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting in form of absentee voting (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Directors): October 18, 2021.
  4. Agenda of issuer's Board of Directors meeting:

2.3.1. On consent to conclude transaction with Gazprombank and VEB.RF state development corporation.

3. Signature

3.1. Head of Secretariat 200/6 of ManagementNikolai Kruglikov Committee Administration

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-335д, dated May 27, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

October

13, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 19:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
03:02pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on Octo..
PU
12:32pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on Octo..
PU
05:12aGazprom Neft CEO says global oil consumption could return to pre-crisis levels by 2022
RE
01:05aEXPLAINER-GERMANY'S NORD STREAM 2 GA : the long road until gas flows
RE
10/14ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia to prioritise domestic gas market, says Novak
RE
10/13PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : EU unveils energy 'toolbox' as Putin denies manipulating gas ..
AQ
10/13PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom Neft Partners With Rusatom Overseas For Decarbonizati..
MT
10/13PUTIN : Russia is not using gas as a weapon
AQ
10/13PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Russian Government Says Gazprom Already Delivering Maximum Le..
MT
10/12PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom Pumps Inventory Reserves In Oil Pipeline As Gas Price..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 136 B - -
Net income 2021 30 592 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,93x
Yield 2021 12,1%
Capitalization 121 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,13 $
Average target price 5,51 $
Spread / Average Target 7,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM71.94%120 939
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY6.57%1 987 691
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC41.37%185 169
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED67.92%154 254
TOTALENERGIES SE24.08%133 986
EQUINOR ASA59.05%88 544