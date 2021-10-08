Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on October 19, 2021 (PDF, 50.1 KB)

Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
10/08/2021 | 11:32am EDT

10/08/2021 | 11:32am EDT
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND AGENDA

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

October 7, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Date of decision by Chairman of issuer's Board of Directors to hold meeting of issuer's Board of Directors: October 7, 2021.
  3. Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting: October 19, 2021.
  4. Agenda of issuer's Board of Directors meeting:
  1. On making amendments to investment program and budget (financial plan) of Gazprom for
    2021.
  2. On gas infrastructure expansion in rural areas.
  3. On implementation of R&D results obtained by domestic industrial enterprises under public contracts, following design, manufacture and testing of equipment prototypes for subsea production system as part of Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field development.
  4. On considering possible participation of Gazprom in project for geological survey, exploration and production of industrial groundwaters containing lithium at Kovyktinskoye gas and condensate field.

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Head of Management CommitteeViktor Kochenov Administration, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney No. 01/04/04- 334д, dated May 27, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

October

07, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 15:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
