Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on October 19, 2021 (PDF, 50.1 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND AGENDA
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
PJSC Gazprom
1.3. Address of issuer
St. Petersburg, Russian Federation
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration
1027700070518
Number) of issuer
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by
00028-A
registering authority
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
www.gazprom.ru;
information
www.e-
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
October 7, 2021
reflected in statement (if applicable)
2. Contents of Statement
Date of decision by Chairman of issuer's Board of Directors to hold meeting of issuer's Board of Directors: October 7, 2021.
Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting: October 19, 2021.
Agenda of issuer's Board of Directors meeting:
On making amendments to investment program and budget (financial plan) of Gazprom for
2021.
On gas infrastructure expansion in rural areas.
On implementation of R&D results obtained by domestic industrial enterprises under public contracts, following design, manufacture and testing of equipment prototypes for subsea production system as part of Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field development.
On considering possible participation of Gazprom in project for geological survey, exploration and production of industrial groundwaters containing lithium at Kovyktinskoye gas and condensate field.
3.1. Deputy Head of Management CommitteeViktor Kochenov Administration, Gazprom
(acting under power of attorney No. 01/04/04- 334д, dated May 27, 2019)
3.2. Date
October
07, 2021
