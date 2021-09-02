Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on September 20, 2021 (PDF, 48.8 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND AGENDA

1. General information 1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer St. Petersburg, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration 1027700070518 Number) of issuer 1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by 00028-A registering authority 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose www.gazprom.ru; information www.e- disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is August 31, 2021 reflected in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement Date of decision by Chairman of issuer's Board of Directors to hold meeting of issuer's Board of

Directors: August 31, 2021. Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting in form of absentee voting (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Directors): September 20, 2021. Agenda of issuer's Board of Directors meeting:

2.3.1. On submission of quarterly reports on certain indicators to Russian Ministry of Economic Development, Bank of Russia, Ministry of Finance and Federal Property Management Agency by Gazprom.

3. Signature