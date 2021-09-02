Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on September 20, 2021 (PDF, 48.8 KB)

Log in
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on September 20, 2021

09/02/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND AGENDA

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

August 31, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Date of decision by Chairman of issuer's Board of Directors to hold meeting of issuer's Board of
    Directors: August 31, 2021.
  3. Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting in form of absentee voting (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Directors): September 20, 2021.
  4. Agenda of issuer's Board of Directors meeting:

2.3.1. On submission of quarterly reports on certain indicators to Russian Ministry of Economic Development, Bank of Russia, Ministry of Finance and Federal Property Management Agency by Gazprom.

3. Signature

3.1. Head of Secretariat 200/6 of Management

Nikolai Kruglikov

Committee Administration

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-335д, dated May 27, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

August

31, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 17:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
