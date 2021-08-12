Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On making record in unified state register of legal entities about restructuring of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 53.8 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON MAKING RECORD IN UNIFIED STATE REGISTER OF LEGAL ENTITIES
ABOUT RESTRUCTURING OF ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER AND
MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER
1. General information
|
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
|
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
|
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
|
PJSC Gazprom
|
1.3. Address of issuer
|
Moscow, Russian Federation
|
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)
|
1027700070518
|
of issuer
|
|
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
|
7736050003
|
issuer
|
|
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering
|
00028-A
|
authority
|
|
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
|
www.gazprom.ru;
|
information
|
www.e-
|
|
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
|
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
|
August 11, 2021
|
reflected in statement (if applicable)
|
-
2. Contents of Statement
-
Type of entity which was appropriately recorded in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer.
-
Full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) of entity which was appropriately recorded in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: Gazprom Sotsinvest Limited
Liability Company.
Address of commercial entity: Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation.
INN 7736077414. OGRN 1037700253470.
-
Type of record made in Unified State Register of Legal Entities (record associated with restructuring; record associated with termination of activity; record associated with dissolution): record associated with restructuring.
Content of record: record made on commencement of restructuring of legal entity in form of merger with another legal entity (legal entities).
-
Date of appropriate record making in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: August 11, 2021.
-
Date when issuer was informed about appropriate record making in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: August 11, 2021.
3. Signature
3.1. First Deputy Department Head, GazpromSvetlana Antonova (acting under power of attorney
No. 01/04/04-48д, dated February 11, 2019)
|
|
|
|
(signature)
|
3.2. Date
|
August
|
11, 2021
|
L.S.
Disclaimer
OAO Gazprom published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 16:11:09 UTC.