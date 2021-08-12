Log in
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On making record in unified state register of legal entities about restructuring of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 53.8 KB)

08/12/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON MAKING RECORD IN UNIFIED STATE REGISTER OF LEGAL ENTITIES

ABOUT RESTRUCTURING OF ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER AND

MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)

1027700070518

of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering

00028-A

authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

August 11, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Type of entity which was appropriately recorded in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer.
  3. Full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) of entity which was appropriately recorded in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: Gazprom Sotsinvest Limited
    Liability Company.
    Address of commercial entity: Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation.
    INN 7736077414. OGRN 1037700253470.
  4. Type of record made in Unified State Register of Legal Entities (record associated with restructuring; record associated with termination of activity; record associated with dissolution): record associated with restructuring.
    Content of record: record made on commencement of restructuring of legal entity in form of merger with another legal entity (legal entities).
  5. Date of appropriate record making in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: August 11, 2021.
  6. Date when issuer was informed about appropriate record making in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: August 11, 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. First Deputy Department Head, GazpromSvetlana Antonova (acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-48д, dated February 11, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

August

11, 2021

L.S.

