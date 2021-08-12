Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On making record in unified state register of legal entities about restructuring of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 53.8 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON MAKING RECORD IN UNIFIED STATE REGISTER OF LEGAL ENTITIES

ABOUT RESTRUCTURING OF ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER AND

MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER

2. Contents of Statement

Type of entity which was appropriately recorded in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer .

Full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) of entity which was appropriately recorded in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: Gazprom Sotsinvest Limited

Liability Company.

Address of commercial entity: Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation .

INN 7736077414. OGRN 1037700253470.

Type of record made in Unified State Register of Legal Entities (record associated with restructuring; record associated with termination of activity; record associated with dissolution): record associated with restructuring .

Content of record: record made on commencement of restructuring of legal entity in form of merger with another legal entity (legal entities) .

Date of appropriate record making in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: August 11, 2021.