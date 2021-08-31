Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On making record in unified state register of legal entities about restructuring of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 54.8 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON MAKING RECORD IN UNIFIED STATE REGISTER OF LEGAL ENTITIES ABOUT

RESTRUCTURING OF ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER AND MATERIALLY

IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER

2. Contents of Statement

Type of entity which was appropriately recorded in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer .

Full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) of entity which was appropriately recorded in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: Public Joint Stock Company

Moscow United Energy Company.

Address of commercial entity: Moscow, Russian Federation.

INN 7720518494. OGRN 1047796974092.

Type of record made in Unified State Register of Legal Entities (record associated with restructuring; record associated with termination of activity; record associated with dissolution): record associated with restructuring .

Content of record: completion of restructuring of legal entity in form of merger with another legal entity (Zelenograd Heating Networks) (legal entities) during restructuring with simultaneous combination of its various forms.

Date of appropriate record making in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: August 23, 2021.