Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On making record in unified state register of legal entities about restructuring of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 54.8 KB)

08/31/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON MAKING RECORD IN UNIFIED STATE REGISTER OF LEGAL ENTITIES ABOUT

RESTRUCTURING OF ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER AND MATERIALLY

IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)

1027700070518

of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering

00028-A

authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

August 24, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Type of entity which was appropriately recorded in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer.
  3. Full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) of entity which was appropriately recorded in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: Public Joint Stock Company
    Moscow United Energy Company.
    Address of commercial entity: Moscow, Russian Federation.
    INN 7720518494. OGRN 1047796974092.
  4. Type of record made in Unified State Register of Legal Entities (record associated with restructuring; record associated with termination of activity; record associated with dissolution): record associated with restructuring.
    Content of record: completion of restructuring of legal entity in form of merger with another legal entity (Zelenograd Heating Networks) (legal entities) during restructuring with simultaneous combination of its various forms.
  5. Date of appropriate record making in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: August 23, 2021.
  6. Date when issuer was informed about appropriate record making in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: August 24, 2021.
    3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee,

Elena Mikhailova

Department Head, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31, 2018)

(signature)

3.2. Date

August

24, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 17:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
01:18pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Ukraine's leader to talk with Biden on security, Ru..
AQ
01:12pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On material fact statement on issuer's disclosure o..
PU
01:12pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda d..
PU
01:12pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On making record in unified state register of legal..
PU
09:42aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : 2Q 2021 IFRS Results Presentation
PU
07:15aHOMANS : Presidents Zelenskiy and Biden to meet
AQ
02:35aCorrection to Gazprom Article on Tuesday
DJ
02:19aGazprom PJSC Swung to 1st Half Pretax Profit
DJ
08/30PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom's H1 Profit, Sales Soar Amid Rising Gas Pri..
MT
08/30PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On acquiring relevant entity of material importance..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 126 B - -
Net income 2021 23 295 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45 609 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,08x
Yield 2021 11,9%
Capitalization 97 746 M 97 936 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,13 $
Average target price 4,70 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM42.70%97 593
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 867 889
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC16.41%155 032
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED42.08%130 634
TOTALENERGIES SE6.81%117 478
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-0.14%71 688