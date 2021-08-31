Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On material fact statement on issuer's disclosure of consolidated financial statements and submission of auditor's report on such statements (PDF, 58.5 KB)

08/31/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S DISCLOSURE OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND

SUBMISSION OF AUDITOR'S REPORT ON SUCH STATEMENTS

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering

00028-A

authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

August 30, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Type of consolidated financial statements of issuer: unaudited interim condensed financial statements including auditor's report based on review of these statements.
  3. Reporting period for which consolidated financial statements of issuer were prepared:

6 months of 2021.

  1. Date of compilation of issuer's consolidated financial statements: August 26, 2021.
  2. Standards of accounting (financial) reporting according to which consolidated financial statements were prepared: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
  3. Information about auditor (auditing company) which prepared auditor's report or any other document based on review of issuer's consolidated financial statements in line with standards of auditing activity: Information about auditing company which prepared auditor's report based on review of these statements:
    Full legal name of auditing company: Financial and Accounting Consultants Limited Liability
    Company.
    Address: 44/1 (bld. 2 AB) Myasnitskaya St., 101990, Moscow.
    INN: 7701017140.
    OGRN: 1027700058286.
  4. Webpage address where issuer posted text of its relevant consolidated financial statements, as well as text of auditor's report or other document based on review of such statements in line with standards of auditing activity:
    www.e-disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934and www.gazprom.ru/investors/disclosure/reports/2021/
  5. Date of compiling auditor's report or other document based on audit of issuer's consolidated financial statements in line with standards of auditing activity: August 26, 2021.
  6. Date when issuer posted online text of relevant consolidated financial statements as well as text of auditor's report or any other document based on review of such statements in line with standards of auditing activity: August 30, 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Chairman of Management Committee

Mikhail Rosseev

  • Chief Accountant, Gazprom (acting under power of attorney
    No. 01/04/04-407д, dated August 17, 2020)

(signature)

3.2. Date

August

30, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 17:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
01:18pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Ukraine's leader to talk with Biden on security, Ru..
AQ
01:12pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On material fact statement on issuer's disclosure o..
PU
01:12pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda d..
PU
01:12pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On making record in unified state register of legal..
PU
09:42aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : 2Q 2021 IFRS Results Presentation
PU
07:15aHOMANS : Presidents Zelenskiy and Biden to meet
AQ
02:35aCorrection to Gazprom Article on Tuesday
DJ
02:19aGazprom PJSC Swung to 1st Half Pretax Profit
DJ
08/30PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom's H1 Profit, Sales Soar Amid Rising Gas Pri..
MT
08/30PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On acquiring relevant entity of material importance..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 126 B - -
Net income 2021 23 295 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45 609 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,08x
Yield 2021 11,9%
Capitalization 97 746 M 97 936 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,13 $
Average target price 4,70 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM42.70%97 593
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 867 889
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC16.41%155 032
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED42.08%130 634
TOTALENERGIES SE6.81%117 478
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-0.14%71 688