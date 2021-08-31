Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On material fact statement on issuer's disclosure of consolidated financial statements and submission of auditor's report on such statements (PDF, 58.5 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON ISSUER'S DISCLOSURE OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND
SUBMISSION OF AUDITOR'S REPORT ON SUCH STATEMENTS
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
PJSC Gazprom
1.3. Address of issuer
St. Petersburg, Russian Federation
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration
1027700070518
Number) of issuer
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering
00028-A
authority
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
www.gazprom.ru;
information
www.e-
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
August 30, 2021
reflected in statement (if applicable)
2. Contents of Statement
Type of consolidated financial statements of issuer: unaudited interim condensed financial statements including auditor's report based on review of these statements.
Reporting period for which consolidated financial statements of issuer were prepared:
6 months of 2021.
Date of compilation of issuer's consolidated financial statements: August 26, 2021.
Standards of accounting (financial) reporting according to which consolidated financial statements were prepared: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Information about auditor (auditing company) which prepared auditor's report or any other document based on review of issuer's consolidated financial statements in line with standards of auditing activity: Information about auditing company which prepared auditor's report based on review of these statements:
Full legal name of auditing company: Financial and Accounting Consultants Limited Liability
Company.
Address: 44/1 (bld. 2 AB) Myasnitskaya St., 101990, Moscow.
INN: 7701017140.
OGRN: 1027700058286.
Webpage address where issuer posted text of its relevant consolidated financial statements, as well as text of auditor's report or other document based on review of such statements in line with standards of auditing activity:
www.e-disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934and www.gazprom.ru/investors/disclosure/reports/2021/
Date of compiling auditor's report or other document based on audit of issuer's consolidated financial statements in line with standards of auditing activity: August 26, 2021.
Date when issuer posted online text of relevant consolidated financial statements as well as text of auditor's report or any other document based on review of such statements in line with standards of auditing activity: August 30, 2021.
3. Signature
3.1. Deputy Chairman of Management Committee
Mikhail Rosseev
Chief Accountant, Gazprom (acting under power of attorney
No. 01/04/04-407д, dated August 17, 2020)
(signature)
3.2. Date
August
30, 2021
