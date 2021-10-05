Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On online disclosure of list of joint stock company's affiliates by joint stock company (PDF, 48 KB)

STATEMENT ON ONLINE DISCLOSURE OF LIST
OF JOINT STOCK COMPANY'S AFFILIATES BY JOINT STOCK COMPANY
1. General information
|
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
|
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
|
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
|
PJSC Gazprom
|
1.3. Address of issuer
|
St. Petersburg, Russian Federation
|
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration
|
1027700070518
|
Number) of issuer
|
|
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
|
7736050003
|
issuer
|
|
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by
|
00028-A
|
registering authority
|
|
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
|
www.gazprom.ru;
|
information
|
www.e-
|
|
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
|
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
|
October 4, 2021
|
reflected in statement (if applicable)
|
-
2. Contents of Statement
-
Type of document posted by Joint Stock Company on webpage as text, and reporting period
(reporting date) for which (as of which) it was compiled: list of Gazprom's affiliates as of
September 30, 2021.
-
Date of posting document text by Joint Stock Company on webpage: October 4, 2021.
|
|
|
3. Signature
|
3.1. Member of Management Committee,
|
|
Sergey Kuznets
|
Gazprom
|
|
|
|
|
(acting under power of attorney No.
|
|
|
01/04/04-254д, dated April 15, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(signature)
|
|
3.2. Date
|
October
|
04, 2021
|
L.S.
|
Disclaimer
OAO Gazprom published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 15:28:05 UTC.