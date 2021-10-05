Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On online disclosure of list of joint stock company's affiliates by joint stock company (PDF, 48 KB)

10/05/2021 | 11:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STATEMENT ON ONLINE DISCLOSURE OF LIST

OF JOINT STOCK COMPANY'S AFFILIATES BY JOINT STOCK COMPANY

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

October 4, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Type of document posted by Joint Stock Company on webpage as text, and reporting period
    (reporting date) for which (as of which) it was compiled: list of Gazprom's affiliates as of
    September 30, 2021.
  3. Date of posting document text by Joint Stock Company on webpage: October 4, 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee,

Sergey Kuznets

Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney No.

01/04/04-254д, dated April 15, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

October

04, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 15:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
01:13aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Germany Asks Nord Stream 2 For Regulatory Information On Gas ..
MT
10/04Germany seeks competition assurances over Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
RE
10/04PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Russian gas pipeline exports to Europe
RE
10/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Russian oil, gas condensate output at highest since April 202..
RE
10/01PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Supplies of Russian gas to Hungary and Croatia via new route ..
PU
10/01PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : European gas prices hit all-time highs as Russian flows slump
RE
10/01PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Russia's Gazprom starts gas supplies to Hungary, Croatia via ..
RE
10/01PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Bulgaria hikes natural gas price by 36.2% in October
RE
10/01PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom ramping up gas production
PU
10/01Gazprom Gas Production and Exports in 2021 to Date Rose
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 133 B - -
Net income 2021 28 347 M - -
Net Debt 2021 44 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,20x
Yield 2021 11,3%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,12 $
Average target price 5,15 $
Spread / Average Target 0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM74.43%120 904
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY4.00%1 939 937
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC35.25%176 454
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED53.75%160 950
TOTALENERGIES SE19.24%129 114
EQUINOR ASA58.23%86 830