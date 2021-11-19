Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On placement of bonds or other financial instruments beyond Russian Federation which certify loan obligations fulfilled by issuer (PDF, 150.2 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON PLACEMENT OF BONDS OR OTHER FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BEYOND RUSSIAN FEDERATION WHICH CERTIFY LOAN OBLIGATIONS FULFILLED BY ISSUER

1. General information 1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer 2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN of issuer 1027700070518 1.5. INN of issuer 7736050003 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by 00028-A registering authority 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to http://www.gazprom.ru disclose information www.e- disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 1.8. Date of event November 17, 2021

2. Contents of Statement

On placement of bonds or other financial instruments beyond Russian Federation which certify

loan obligations fulfilled by issuer

2.1. Name and address of foreign issuer and identification attributes of financial instruments beyond Russian Federation which certify loan obligations fulfilled by issuer: Gaz Finance Plc.,

United Kingdom (11th floor, 200 Aldersgate street, London, EC1A 4HD). Loan

participation notes (Series 10) with annual coupon rate of 1.85 %, ISIN: XS2408033210, XS2408032246.

Worth (amount) of loan obligations: EUR 500,000,000 . Loan obligations maturity date: November 17, 2028 . Date of placement of financial instruments beyond Russian Federation, which certify loan obligations fulfilled by issuer: November 17, 2021 . In case of placement of foreign issuer's bonds or other financial instruments, which certify loan obligations fulfilled by issuer, was carried out at auction of foreign stock exchange or foreign organized (regulated) financial market - indicate name and location of foreign stock exchange or relevant foreign securities market operator, and if abovementioned bonds of foreign issuer are included in quotation list of foreign stock exchange - indicate name of such quotation list as well:

Bonds are officially listed at regulated financial market of Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin) on November 17, 2021. Address: Exchange Buildings, Foster Place, Dublin 2 .

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Directorate Head, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorneyAndrey Orlov No. 01/04/04-89д, dated February 13, 2019)