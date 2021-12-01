Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Protocol signed on pricing procedure for gas supplies to Belarus in 2022

12/01/2021 | 12:41pm EST
Protocol signed on pricing procedure for gas supplies to Belarus in 2022

RELEASE

Release

December 1, 2021, 18:00

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Viktor Karankevich, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Belarus, and Vladimir Semashko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, took place today in St. Petersburg.

Alexey Miller and Viktor Karankevich signed the Protocol between Gazprom and the Government of the Republic of Belarus. The document outlines the pricing procedure for natural gas supplies to Belarus in 2022.

Viktor Karankevich and Alexei Miller

Background

The contracts between Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus are effective until the end of 2021.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 17:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
