Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Putin says just 15 kms left to complete Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Friday there were just 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) left to
complete the undersea Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to
Germany.
Putin, speaking at a news conference after talks with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow, said Russia planned to fully
comply with its obligations on gas transit via Ukraine.
He said Moscow was ready to extend a transit agreement with
Ukraine beyond 2024 but that it needed more details.
