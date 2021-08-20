Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Putin says just 15 kms left to complete Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

08/20/2021 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there were just 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) left to complete the undersea Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Putin, speaking at a news conference after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow, said Russia planned to fully comply with its obligations on gas transit via Ukraine.

He said Moscow was ready to extend a transit agreement with Ukraine beyond 2024 but that it needed more details.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Andrew Osborn, Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM -2.30% 292 End-of-day quote.37.29%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.20% 74.4389 Delayed Quote.0.11%
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
10:58aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Putin says just 15 kms left to complete Nord Stream..
RE
09:54aGazprom Neft 2Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose
DJ
05:18aGlobal Oil & Gas Capital Expenditure Remains 25% Below Pre-Pandemic Level, Re..
DJ
08/19Energy Down Along With Oil Futures -- Energy Roundup
DJ
08/19Gazprom Raises 2021 Price Outlook for Long-Term Contracts With Non-FSO Europe..
DJ
08/19Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Could Deliver 5.6 BCM of Gas to Europe in 2021, Gazpro..
DJ
08/19Nord Stream 2 May Deliver 5.6 BCM of Gas to Europe in 2021, Gazprom Says
DJ
08/18PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's disclosure of quarterly report (PDF, 49..
PU
08/18PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On making record in unified state register of legal..
PU
08/18PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda d..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 124 B - -
Net income 2021 22 484 M - -
Net Debt 2021 46 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,07x
Yield 2021 11,8%
Capitalization 92 944 M 92 907 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,93 $
Average target price 4,65 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM37.29%92 907
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 862 709
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC11.71%146 925
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED27.92%119 013
TOTALENERGIES SE2.85%112 019
NOVATEK44.43%70 865