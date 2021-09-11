Public Joint Stock Gazprom : REFILE-U.S. reassures allies over Nord Stream 2 but says it's a 'reality'

(Makes clear reference in para 10 is to Ukraine)
KYIV, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. envoy said on
Saturday he had delivered reassurances to Ukraine and Poland on
mitigating any threat posed by Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas
pipeline, but that the project was now a "reality".
Amos Hochstein, the State Department's senior adviser for
energy security, told Reuters there was "breathing room" until
2024 to ensure Ukraine kept its status as a gas transit country
but urged Kyiv to move towards alternative energy sources.
The United States has been Ukraine's most powerful backer in
a standoff with Moscow since Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula
in 2014, but Kyiv opposed a U.S.-German deal in July that
allowed the completion of the $11-billion Nord Stream 2 project.
Russian company Gazprom said on Friday it had finished
construction of the pipeline, which will take natural gas to
Germany via the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government fears Russia will
use it as a geopolitical weapon and deprive Ukraine of billions
of dollars in transit fees.
Hochstein visited Ukraine and Poland, which also criticised
the U.S.-German deal in July, "to talk and to give them
reassurances," he said on the sidelines of the Yalta European
Strategy (YES) summit.
"Look, I think we have to shift the process from talking
about what we all wish would have happened, that the project
would not be completed, to the reality now that it's going to be
completed."
Ukraine's current transit deal with Russia expires in 2024.
Moscow has not given a firm commitment on extending it.
Asked whether he was confident Ukraine would keep its
transit status, Hochstein said: "I am 100% confident that we
will do everything we can, and that the Germans are committed to
do everything they can, to make sure that that transit
continues."
Ukraine wants Nord Stream 2 stopped. If it is not, Ukraine
has called on Washington and Berlin to outline specific
guarantees on protecting Kyiv's interests. German Chancellor
Angela Merkel was on Saturday visiting Poland.
"We are still waiting for the time when this (concrete
steps) will be put on paper," Andriy Yermak, the head of
Zelenskiy's office, said at the YES summit.
He said that "today Ukraine is forced to believe not words
but real steps."
Washington has not said what actions it would take against
Russia.
"There is a contract in place until 2024, so we have some
breathing room here to make sure that they live up to the
contract that they have today and that it doesn't end in 2024,"
Hochstein said.
The U.S.-Germany deal stipulated a new $1 billion "Green
Fund for Ukraine" aimed at improving the country's energy
independence.
"We also have to start working with Ukraine together on
transitioning the energy economy here to match what's happening
in the rest of the world, and especially in Europe," Hochstein
said.
