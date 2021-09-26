Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Russia's Gazprom is ready to boost gas sales to Europe - Ifx cites Kremlin

09/26/2021 | 07:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom stands ready to increase natural gas supplies to Europe, Interfax news agency cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Sunday, amid a surge in gas prices.

Dmitry Peskov also said, according to the news agency, that Gazprom is interested in more gas supply contracts.

He was speaking about the low level of gas in storage across Europe.

"Is it possible to get more gas from Gazprom and pump it in there? It's possible. Gazprom is ready. Moreover, it has already covered all the additional (supply) requests," he was quoted as saying.

Russian gas giant Gazprom has been accused by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and some lawmakers in the European Parliament of not doing enough to increase its natural gas supplies to Europe, where gas prices have soared.

Peskov reiterated that Gazprom meets all the obligations on gas supplies.

"Is Gazprom ready for more, for signing more contracts? Gazprom is interested in it. That's because our consumers in Europe are our main partners," he said.

Benchmark European gas prices have risen more than 250% this year, leading to higher power prices and a knock on effect on industries reliant on gas for their production such as fertilizer plants.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
07:43aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Russia's Gazprom is ready to boost gas sales to Europe - Ifx ..
RE
07:42aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Russia's Gazprom is ready to boost gas sales to Europe - Ifx ..
RE
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Shares in Russia's Novatek recover from fall after executive'..
RE
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Aeroflot and Gazprom Neft to work on production and use ..
AQ
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom Bolsters Siberian Field To Brace For European Heating..
MT
09/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : U.S. Senate panel sets hearing on Russian gas pipeline amid U..
RE
09/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Europe grapples with surging power and gas prices
RE
09/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom and Shell review current issues of joint activities
PU
09/22Kremlin says spot market is behind gas prices rally in Europe
RE
09/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Kremlin says spot market is behind gas prices rally in Europe
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 132 B - -
Net income 2021 27 059 M - -
Net Debt 2021 44 998 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,01x
Yield 2021 12,0%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,75 $
Average target price 5,12 $
Spread / Average Target 7,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM61.96%111 774
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 862 312
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC23.11%162 099
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED58.33%159 802
TOTALENERGIES SE12.45%122 722
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY47.20%78 867