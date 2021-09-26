Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Russia's Gazprom is ready to boost gas sales to Europe - Ifx cites Kremlin

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom
stands ready to increase natural gas supplies to
Europe, Interfax news agency cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying
on Sunday, amid a surge in gas prices.
Dmitry Peskov also said, according to the news agency, that
Gazprom is interested in more gas supply contracts.
He was speaking about the low level of gas in storage across
Europe.
"Is it possible to get more gas from Gazprom and pump it in
there? It's possible. Gazprom is ready. Moreover, it has already
covered all the additional (supply) requests," he was quoted as
saying.
Russian gas giant Gazprom has been accused by the
International Energy Agency (IEA) and some lawmakers in the
European Parliament of not doing enough to increase its natural
gas supplies to Europe, where gas prices have soared.
Peskov reiterated that Gazprom meets all the obligations on
gas supplies.
"Is Gazprom ready for more, for signing more contracts?
Gazprom is interested in it. That's because our consumers in
Europe are our main partners," he said.
Benchmark European gas prices have risen more than 250% this
year, leading to higher power prices and a knock on effect on
industries reliant on gas for their production such as
fertilizer plants.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra,
Kirsten Donovan)