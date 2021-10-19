Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Russia's Gazprom sees record sales in 2021, sets up risk fund

10/19/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Tuesday it expected record revenue this year thanks to surging gas prices in Europe, while it also set up a fund, seen at 726 billion roubles ($10 billion) by year-end, to manage risks.

The Kremlin-controlled Gazprom, which accounts for over a third of supply on the European gas market, has enjoyed record-high European natural gas prices, boosted by tight supplies.

The company expected core earnings to exceed $45 billion in 2021, while cash flow was seen to be positive this year despite high dividend payouts.

Gazprom also said its board kept its 2021 investment programme unchanged at 1.19 trillion roubles, including capex of 1.02 trillion roubles.

The company said its budget was based on an average gas price of $269.60 per 1,000 cubic metres in its long-term supply contracts with European consumers in 2021.

"Thanks to the initial plan, the income from the gas sales has been increased by almost 30%, which would allow Gazprom to reach a historical record level in terms of revenue in 2021," the company said in a statement.

Gazprom said its reserve fund, designed to control risks, "provides necessary reliability to the budget and resilience to the volatility of external environment". It didn't elaborate further.

($1 = 70.8690 roubles)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edmund Blair and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 136 B - -
Net income 2021 30 592 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,93x
Yield 2021 12,1%
Capitalization 121 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5,12 $
Average target price 5,54 $
Spread / Average Target 8,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM71.61%121 016
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY6.86%1 993 020
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC43.70%188 550
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED70.42%162 448
TOTALENERGIES SE26.49%136 792
EQUINOR ASA61.23%90 124