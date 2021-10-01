Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Supplies of Russian gas to Hungary and Croatia via new route commence

10/01/2021 | 11:32am EDT
Supplies of Russian gas to Hungary and Croatia via new route commence

RELEASE

Release

October 1, 2021, 17:00

Today, Hungary and Croatia started receiving Russian natural gas via a new route: the gas is supplied by the TurkStream gas pipeline and further across the national gas transmission systems of Bulgaria, Serbia, and Hungary.

Supplies via this route were made possible thanks to a new gas trunkline built in Hungary by FGSZ Ltd., as well as the completion of expansion of the national gas transmission systems in Bulgaria and Serbia where operators Bulgartransgaz EAD and GASTRANS d.o.o. Novi Sad had brought compressor stations onstream.

Background

TurkStream is an export gas pipeline stretching from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea. Its design capacity is 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. TurkStream is intended for delivering gas to Turkey, as well as to southern and southeastern Europe through Turkish territory.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 15:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
