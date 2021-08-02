Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Ukraine stores 17 bcm of gas for 2021/22 heating season

08/02/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KYIV, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has 17 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in its storage facilities for the 2021/22 heating season from mid-October to April, state-owned energy firm Naftogaz said on Monday.

The Ukrainian government had set a target of storing at least 17 bcm in order to provide its population with gas and ensure the unhindered transit of Russian gas to Europe during the cold season, when consumption increases significantly.

"The company continues to import gas and pump it into storage facilities. According to our internal plan, volumes should be even bigger," Naftogaz said in a statement.

Last year, Ukraine had reserved a record high volume of 28 bcm by mid-October.

Ukraine, a main gas export route for Russian gas to Europe, is to transport 40 bcm of gas annually in 2021-2024, according to a 5-year contract with Russia's Gazprom. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets Editing by Matthias Williams and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
11:12aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Ukraine stores 17 bcm of gas for 2021/22 heating se..
RE
07/30PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's disclosure of quarterly report (PDF, 49..
PU
07/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On accrued and (or) paid out revenues on issuer's e..
PU
07/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On accrued and (or) paid out revenues on issuer's e..
PU
07/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On accrued and (or) paid out revenues on issuer's e..
PU
07/29IOG Signs Two-Year Gas Sales Deal With Gazprom
DJ
07/28BASF reports Q2 net profit beat on increased volumes, prices
RE
07/26GAZPROM : On changes or updates to information previously published in newsline ..
PU
07/26ENERGISME : Activité du premier semestre 2021.
DJ
07/26ENERGISME : First-half 2021 revenue.
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 123 B - -
Net income 2021 22 204 M - -
Net Debt 2021 46 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,11x
Yield 2021 12,1%
Capitalization 92 081 M 92 085 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,89 $
Average target price 4,66 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM33.88%92 085
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.57%1 854 814
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC16.96%155 596
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED35.00%117 275
TOTALENERGIES SE3.97%114 943
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY30.46%69 899