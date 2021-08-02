Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Ukraine stores 17 bcm of gas for 2021/22 heating season

KYIV, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has 17 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in its storage facilities for the 2021/22 heating season from mid-October to April, state-owned energy firm Naftogaz said on Monday.

The Ukrainian government had set a target of storing at least 17 bcm in order to provide its population with gas and ensure the unhindered transit of Russian gas to Europe during the cold season, when consumption increases significantly.

"The company continues to import gas and pump it into storage facilities. According to our internal plan, volumes should be even bigger," Naftogaz said in a statement.

Last year, Ukraine had reserved a record high volume of 28 bcm by mid-October.

Ukraine, a main gas export route for Russian gas to Europe, is to transport 40 bcm of gas annually in 2021-2024, according to a 5-year contract with Russia's Gazprom. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets Editing by Matthias Williams and Mark Potter)