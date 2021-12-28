Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Vitaly Markelov, Vladimir Markov, and Elena Mikhailova reelected as Gazprom Management Committee Members

Release December 28, 2021, 19:55

The Gazprom Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia.

The Board of Directors reelected Vitaly Markelov, Vladimir Markov, and Elena Mikhailova as Members of the Gazprom Management Committee for a 5-year period starting from January 23, 2022.

Background Vitaly Markelov is Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee; Vladimir Markov and Elena Mikhailova are Heads of Departments.

