Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Vitaly Markelov, Vladimir Markov, and Elena Mikhailova reelected as Gazprom Management Committee Members
The Gazprom Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia.
The Board of Directors reelected Vitaly Markelov, Vladimir Markov, and Elena Mikhailova as Members of the Gazprom Management Committee for a 5-year period starting from January 23, 2022.
Vitaly Markelov, Vladimir Markov, and Elena Mikhailova
Background
Vitaly Markelov is Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee; Vladimir Markov and Elena Mikhailova are Heads of Departments.
Information Directorate, Gazprom
Disclaimer
OAO Gazprom published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 19:16:06 UTC.
