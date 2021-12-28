Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Vitaly Markelov, Vladimir Markov, and Elena Mikhailova reelected as Gazprom Management Committee Members

12/28/2021 | 02:17pm EST
RELEASE

Release

December 28, 2021, 19:55

The Gazprom Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia.

The Board of Directors reelected Vitaly Markelov, Vladimir Markov, and Elena Mikhailova as Members of the Gazprom Management Committee for a 5-year period starting from January 23, 2022.

[Link]

Background

Vitaly Markelov is Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee; Vladimir Markov and Elena Mikhailova are Heads of Departments.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 19:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
