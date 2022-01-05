Reversed Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland fall

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which
usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, was flowing east
from Germany to Poland for a 16th successive day on Wednesday,
although flows significantly fell, data from German network
operator Gascade showed.
Eastbound volumes fell just below 1.7 million kilowatt hours
an hour (kWh/h) from more than 9 million KWh/h on Tuesday, data
from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border
showed.
Tuesday's high volumes ignited fears over European gas
supplies this winter and pushed benchmark European gas contract
prices up by around 30%.
Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to
Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major
route, remained low on Wednesday.
The nominations stood at 286,481 megawatt hours (MWh),
a touch above the level from the previous day, but still well
below levels seen in December, data from Slovak pipeline
operator Eustream showed.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale in London and
Robert Muller in Prague; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason
Neely)