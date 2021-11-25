Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Gazprom boosts investments to $24 bln in 2022

11/25/2021 | 06:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Thursday its management had approved investments worth 1.76 trillion roubles ($24 billion) for 2022, up from initial plans of 902 billion roubles for 2021, to fund new production and refining hubs.

Gazprom is developing new gas production deposits, including in the Arctic Yamal peninsula, which the government claims holds more than a fifth of global gas reserves.

The company said its other priority projects for funding are the Power of Siberia pipeline to China, as well as gas processing plants and the maintenance of its existing pipeline network.

Gazprom said capital expenditure was expected to be 1.4 trillion roubles next year, with further funds allocated to long-term financial investments and the purchase of long-term assets.

Borrowing outside the company was pegged at 272.79 billion roubles for 2022.

The Kremlin-controlled company revised up its investments for 2021 to 1.185 trillion roubles in September, while capex was increased to more than 1 trillion from 864 billion roubles approved in December last year.

($1 = 74.5700 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
06:50aRussia's Gazprom boosts investments to $24 bln in 2022
RE
11/24Gazprom to Keep Supplying Gas After Moldova Promises Payment
MT
11/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by is..
PU
11/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by is..
PU
11/24Moldova PM asks parliament for urgent budget vote as Russia gas deadline looms
RE
11/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Nine months of 2021. Gazprom provides more than half of globa..
PU
11/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Nine months of 2021. Gazprom provides over 53 per cent of Eur..
PU
11/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Increased attention to environmental issues curbing shale ind..
PU
11/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom's production increase to cover lion's share of gas co..
PU
11/23Gazprom expanding production and use of liquefied natural gas
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 136 B - -
Net income 2021 31 275 M - -
Net Debt 2021 42 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,41x
Yield 2021 14,0%
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,48 $
Average target price 5,88 $
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM57.68%105 841
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.86%1 918 159
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC34.87%169 610
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED48.75%135 068
TOTALENERGIES SE22.14%126 967
EQUINOR ASA59.68%83 921