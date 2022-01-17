Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  News
  Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Russia urges Germany and EU not to delay Nord Stream 2

01/17/2022 | 08:34am EST
MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday urged Germany and the European Union not to drag its feet over certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has become a focal point in political disputes between Moscow and the West.

The pipeline to Germany would double Russian gas export capability under the Baltic Sea to 110 billion cubic metres per year, circumventing Ukraine.

The project, lead by Russia's Gazprom, has been a geopolitical irritant to the United States and countries including Ukraine and Poland since before contruction was completed in September, with regulatory clearance expected no earlier than the end of the first half of this year.

"The certification procedure by Germany's regulators and the European Commission should not be artificially protracted and politicised," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"It has to be conducted in strict compliance with the current norms."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due to meet his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday during her working visit to Russia, with Nord Stream 2 and Russia's build-up of military forces near the Ukrainian border likely to be among matters under discussion.

Baerbock said on Monday that the pipeline is on hold and does not comply with European energy law.

Germany has supported Ukraine with aid and diplomatic backing in its standoff with Moscow since Russia seized the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anton Kolodyazhnyy Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM -0.74% 332.21 End-of-day quote.-3.22%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -1.69% 526.25 End-of-day quote.-3.40%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.27% 76.656 Delayed Quote.1.90%
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 140 B - -
Net income 2021 33 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 900 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,07x
Yield 2021 14,7%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float -
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,36 $
Average target price 5,97 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
