    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Russian gas continues to flow east via Yamal-Europe pipeline

12/28/2021 | 02:05am EST
FILE PHOTO: Worker climbs cylinder at gas compressor station at Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending the fuel back to Poland for an eighth straight day on Tuesday, according to data from German network operator Gascade.

Data showed flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were going east into Poland at an hourly volume of nearly 1.2 million kilowatt hours (kWh/h) on Tuesday morning, down from around 2 million kWh overnight.

The pipeline is a major route for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Auction results showed Russian gas exporter Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, putting blame for the reversal, and rocketing prices, on German gas importers.

The German Economy Ministry has declined comment on Putin's remark. Gas importers have not responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed capacity nominations for Tuesday's Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point were at 773,712 megawatt hours (MWh), rising a touch from Monday but below levels seen earlier in December.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin; Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM 1.11% 343 End-of-day quote.61.27%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -6.36% 526.25 End-of-day quote.66.04%
REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. -1.92% 1.02 Delayed Quote.-46.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 140 B - -
Net income 2021 33 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,29x
Yield 2021 13,9%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,67 $
Average target price 5,98 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM61.27%110 356
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.14%1 889 604
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC33.01%157 117
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED45.00%135 032
TOTALENERGIES SE26.84%132 497
EQUINOR ASA67.92%88 746