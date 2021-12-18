Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply on Saturday

12/18/2021 | 06:07am EST
MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline dropped sharply on Saturday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border fell to an hourly volume of 1,217,444 kilowatt hours (kWh/h) from an average of 10,000,000 kWh/h on Friday and around 12,000,000 kWh/h on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear why the flows were down. Russian gas exporter Gazprom did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe and traverses Belarus. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A. 2.56% 5.854 End-of-day quote.5.63%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM -0.91% 325.36 End-of-day quote.52.97%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -0.27% 534.4 End-of-day quote.68.61%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.11% 170.3811 Delayed Quote.52.54%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 B - -
Net income 2021 33 225 M - -
Net Debt 2021 42 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,09x
Yield 2021 14,8%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,39 $
Average target price 5,98 $
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM52.97%103 688
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.71%1 877 246
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC28.62%162 181
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED46.25%134 950
TOTALENERGIES SE23.68%128 789
EQUINOR ASA62.88%84 726