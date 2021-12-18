Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply on Saturday

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to
Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline dropped sharply on
Saturday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.
Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish
border fell to an hourly volume of 1,217,444 kilowatt hours
(kWh/h) from an average of 10,000,000 kWh/h on Friday and around
12,000,000 kWh/h on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear why the flows were down.
Russian gas exporter Gazprom did not immediately reply to a
request for comment.
The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas
exports to Europe and traverses Belarus.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova
Editing by Mark Potter)