Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline fall again

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to
Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have fell again on
Sunday after rising briefly from Saturday levels, data from
German network operator Gascade showed.
By midday, flows at the Mallnow metering point on the
German-Polish border were down to an hourly volume of around
370,000 kilowatt hours (kWh/h), falling from the levels of just
over 4,000,000 kWh/h briefly seen during the day.
The flows, a major route for Russian gas to Europe which
bypasses Belarus, continued to fall from Saturday levels when
they fell sharply to around 1,200,000 kWh/h from an average of
between 9,000,000 to 12,000,000 kWh/h seen in December.
It was not immediately clear why the flows were down.
Russian gas exporter Gazprom did not reply to a request for
comment.
Russian gas supplies to Europe are closely tied with levels
of gas in Gazprom's storage at home. The company this week
started to lift gas from its underground facilities in central
Russia, with peak consumption expected in a month.
Gazprom sends gas to Europe via a number of routes and is
booking extra capacity - or volumes which come on top of firm
contracts - at auctions for delivery via Ukraine and to Germany
via the Yamal route.
Gazprom booked no extra supplies via the Yamal pipeline at a
monthly auction for December delivery and is taking small export
capacity at daily auctions from time to time when it sees
requests from customers.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)