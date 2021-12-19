Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  News
  Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal up after Saturday drop

12/19/2021 | 05:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have increased from a sharp drop on Saturday but remain lower than the average seen over the past month, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

On Sunday, flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were up to an hourly volume of just over 4,000,000 kilowatt hours (kWh/h), after falling to around 1,200,000 kWh/h on Saturday.

Flows on the pipeline, a major route for Russian gas to Europe which bypasses Belarus, were hovering at between 9,000,000 to 12,000,000 kWh/h on average so far in December.

It was not immediately clear why the flows were down. Russian gas exporter Gazprom did not reply to a request for comment.

Russian gas supplies to Europe are closely tied with levels of gas in Gazprom's storage at home. The company this week started to lift gas from its underground facilities in central Russia, with peak consumption expected in a month.

Gazprom sends gas to Europe via a number of routes and is booking extra capacity - or volumes which come on top of firm contracts - at auctions for delivery via Ukraine and to Germany via the Yamal route.

Gazprom booked no extra supplies via the Yamal pipeline at a monthly auction for December delivery and is taking small export capacity at daily auctions from time to time when it sees requests from customers.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A. 2.56% 5.854 End-of-day quote.5.63%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM -0.91% 325.36 End-of-day quote.52.97%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -0.27% 534.4 End-of-day quote.68.61%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.11% 170.3811 Delayed Quote.43.48%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.14% 74.029 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 B - -
Net income 2021 33 225 M - -
Net Debt 2021 42 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,09x
Yield 2021 14,8%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM52.97%103 688
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.71%1 877 246
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC28.62%162 145
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED46.25%134 950
TOTALENERGIES SE23.68%128 789
EQUINOR ASA62.88%84 726