Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian gas flows eastward via Yamal-Europe pipeline for fifth day

12/25/2021 | 02:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually sends Russian gas to Western Europe was operating in a reverse mode for a fifth day on Saturday, shipping fuel from Germany to Poland, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

European gas prices climbed to a record this week after Yamal switched direction, but eased on Friday.

Russia said the flow reversal was not a political move, although it coincides with rising tension between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the reversal was due to lack of requests from buyers.

Putin also said on Friday that Russia was "sidelined" by Poland in managing the pipeline.

Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were going east into Poland at an hourly volume of more than 1.1 million kilowatt hours (kWh/h) on Saturday and were expected to stay at these levels during the day, the data shows.

Russian gas giant Gazprom had not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Saturday, auction results showed.

Data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed capacity nominations for Saturday's Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point were at 747,031 megawatt hour (MWh), slightly up from Friday's 739,843 MWh but below levels seen in the past weeks.

That drop was being balanced by higher nominations for flows from the Czech Republic to Slovakia, meaning nominations for flows from Slovakia to the Austrian hub Baumgarten were roughly stable compared with the levels in the past days and weeks.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM -0.69% 339.24 End-of-day quote.59.50%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 1.90% 562 End-of-day quote.77.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.04% 73.628 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
02:33aRussian gas flows eastward via Yamal-Europe pipeline for fifth day
RE
12/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by is..
PU
12/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (rel..
PU
12/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervis..
PU
12/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 58.8 KB)
PU
12/24Putin says Europe only has itself to blame for surging gas prices
RE
12/24Alexey Miller takes stock of Gazprom's preliminary results for 2021
AQ
12/24Russian Gas Flows East Via Yamal Pipeline For Fourth Successive Day
MT
12/24Russian gas goes east via Yamal-Europe pipeline for fourth day
RE
12/24Gazprom almost doubles Turkmen gas imports in 2021
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 B - -
Net income 2021 33 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 42 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,24x
Yield 2021 14,1%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,61 $
Average target price 5,98 $
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM59.50%108 896
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.00%1 900 351
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC33.41%157 611
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED45.00%137 240
TOTALENERGIES SE27.82%133 578
EQUINOR ASA67.92%88 864