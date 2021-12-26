Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed for 6th day

12/26/2021 | 02:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh

FRANKFURT/PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending the fuel back to Poland for a sixth straight day on Sunday, according to data from German network operator Gascade.

Data showed that flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were going east into Poland at an hourly volume of nearly 1.2 million kilowatt hours (kWh/h) on Sunday and were expected to stay at these levels during the day.

Gascade is owned by WIGA, a joint venture of Gazprom and oil and gas company Wintershall DEA. Wintershall DEA is co-owned by German chemicals group BASF and Russia's LetterOne.

Russia this week said the flow reversal was not a political move, though it coincides with rising tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine and has pushed gas prices to record highs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, putting blame for the reversal, and rocketing prices, on German gas importers.

Data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed capacity nominations for Sunday's Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point were at 739,826 megawatt hours (MWh), slightly down from Saturday's 747,031 MWh and below levels in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 1.47% 60.83 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.07% 75.88 Delayed Quote.48.36%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM -0.69% 339.24 End-of-day quote.59.50%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 1.90% 562 End-of-day quote.77.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 73.63 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
WTI 0.90% 73.715 Delayed Quote.51.65%
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 B - -
Net income 2021 33 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 42 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,24x
Yield 2021 14,1%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,61 $
Average target price 5,98 $
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM59.50%108 896
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.00%1 900 249
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC33.01%157 117
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED45.00%135 032
TOTALENERGIES SE26.84%132 497
EQUINOR ASA67.92%88 746