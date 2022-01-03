Russian gas flows via Yamal pipeline flow east for 14th day

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline which usually
sends Russian gas west into Europe was flowing east from Germany
to Poland on Sunday for a 14th straight day, data from German
network operator Gascade showed.
Eastbound volumes hit almost 5.9 million kilowatt hours
(kWh/h) at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish
border, the data showed, broadly unchanged over the past 24
hours.
The pipeline accounts for about one sixth of Russia's normal
annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey.
Russian gas exporter Gazprom has not booked gas
transit capacity for export via the pipeline for Monday, auction
results showed.
The company booked 8.3 million kWh/h of transit capacity via
the pipeline for January at an auction last month.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Germany
was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than
relieving an overheated market, putting blame for the reversal
of flows along the Yamal pipeline, and rocketing prices, on
German gas importers.
Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to
Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major
route for Russian gas to Europe, fell further on Monday.
The nominations stood at 275,827 megawatt hours (MWh), their
lowest level since February 24, 2021, down from Sunday's 375,740
MWh, data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed.
