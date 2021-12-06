Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Viktor Zubkov: proliferation of natural gas-fueled vehicles currently considered top priority for NGV market development

12/06/2021 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Release

December 3, 2021, 21:40

Today, a Gazprom delegation headed by Viktor Zubkov, Chairman of the Gazprom Board of Directors, took part in a meeting in Naberezhnye Chelny, Republic of Tatarstan. The meeting was devoted to the development of the natural gas vehicle fuel market in Russia.

[Link]

Viktor Zubkov and Yury Borisov

The event was chaired by Yury Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, at the premises of KAMAZ.

It was noted at the meeting that Gazprom is systematically working to expand the use of natural gas in transport. To that end, the Company is actively developing the NGV refueling infrastructure. Between 2015 and 2020, the network of Gazprom's compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations expanded 1.7-fold to 348 units as of the end of 2020. The amount of natural gas sold as a vehicle fuel by the Company grew more than twofold during that period, reaching 842 million cubic meters.

The construction of new NGV refueling infrastructure is synchronized with the efforts undertaken by domestic manufacturers to expand the product range of natural gas-powered vehicles. Today, over 300 models of NGVs are successfully manufactured in Russia. Gazprom has also assisted in the implementation of pilot projects for converting waterborne and railroad transport to natural gas.

Pilot projects for accelerated development of the NGV fuel market are underway in a number of Russian regions, including the Belgorod and Rostov Regions, as well as the Republic of Tatarstan.

As proven by the experience of NGV market players in Russia and by international practice, natural gas is the most cost-effective and safe type of fuel, including in city transport and public utilities.

[Link]

Display of natural gas-powered machinery of KAMAZ

At the same time, it is imperative to strengthen state support for the construction of NGV refueling infrastructure, as well as for the production and retrofitting of natural gas-powered machinery, in order to reach the targets of the Energy Sector Development state program. Another important measure in this regard is the reduction of administrative barriers in the market of converting transport to gas. This will help boost the number of methane-powered vehicles and further facilitate the development of the NGV market.

"Gazprom has already worked extensively to expand the NGV refueling network in Russia. Now, the top priority in developing the NGV market is to increase the number of vehicles powered by natural gas. In this regard, a lot is contingent on state support. We hope that it will be raised substantially from 2022 onward," said Viktor Zubkov.

The Gazprom delegation also attended the display of natural gas-powered machinery of KAMAZ.

Background

In March 2020, the Russian Government approved the amendments to the Energy Sector Development state program of the Russian Federation, including the addition of the NGV Fuel Market Development subprogram.

The document outlines the target indicators for natural gas consumption in transport, the number of facilities within the NGV refueling infrastructure, and the increase in the natural gas-fueled vehicle fleet.

Among these indicators is the projected increase in the use of natural gas as a vehicle fuel to 2.72 billion cubic meters in 2024.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Media

+7 812 609-34-21
+7 812 609-34-32
+7 812 613-29-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29

ir@gazprom.ru

Gazprom on social media

Related news

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
03:32aVIKTOR ZUBKOV : proliferation of natural gas-fueled vehicles currently considered top prio..
PU
12:36aGazprom Affiliates Buy Majority Stake in Russian Social Media Giant VKontakte
MT
12/03PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Alexey Miller and Milorad Dodik, member of Bosnia and Herzego..
PU
12/03PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : 25th anniversary General Meeting of International Business Co..
PU
12/03PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on Dece..
PU
12/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by is..
PU
12/01PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Protocol signed on pricing procedure for gas supplies to Bela..
PU
12/01Analysis-European insurers fear sanctions coming down Nord Stream 2 pipe
RE
12/01GAS PRODUCTION AND SUPPLIES : results for 11 months
PU
11/30PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Alexey Miller and South Ossetia's President Anatoly Bibilov d..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 141 B - -
Net income 2021 30 958 M - -
Net Debt 2021 42 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,57x
Yield 2021 13,3%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,70 $
Average target price 5,86 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM62.93%110 882
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.57%1 875 583
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC31.63%167 325
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED46.25%134 442
TOTALENERGIES SE19.05%125 479
EQUINOR ASA59.37%81 736