Why Russian exports drive European gas prices

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Escalating tensions on the Russia
Ukraine border have led U.S. President Biden and other Western
leaders to threaten severe economic sanctions on Russia if it
attacks Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/blinken-arrives-berlin-ukraine-talks-with-european-allies-2022-01-20.
As part of possible measures, Germany has said it could halt
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germany-signals-it-could-halt-gas-pipeline-if-russia-invades-ukraine-2022-01-18
the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia that was
expected to increase gas imports to the bloc, underlining
Europe's energy dependence on Russia.
Below outlines why Russia has such an impact https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/gazprom-fails-book-more-gas-transit-europe-despite-kremlin-reassurance-2021-11-02
on Europe's gas markets, even in countries that Russia does not
supply directly.
HOW MUCH GAS DOES RUSSIA SUPPLY?
Europe relies on Russia for around 35% of its natural gas.
The bulk comes through pipelines including Yamal, which crosses
Belarus and Poland to Germany, Nord Stream 1, which goes
directly to Germany, and pipelines through Ukraine.
Europe’s internal gas markets are linked by a network of
interconnecting pipelines. Not all countries get supply directly
from Russia, but if countries such as Germany, the biggest
consumer of Russian gas, receive less from Russia they must
replace this from elsewhere, for instance, Norway.
That has a knock-on effect on how much gas is available from
other sources for other countries, and for transit.
News about Russia triggers just as much volatility in
British gas prices as in those in continental Europe, even
though Britain typically gets only around 5% of its gas from
Russia. Lower overall Russian supply to Europe means less could
be available from its largest supplier Norway.
Europe's energy chief says European countries have enough
gas to meet their needs over the peak demand winter season to
the end of March. The issue is how much they will need to pay.
Several European countries have already pumped billions into
measures to shield households from record high gas prices, which
have in turned pushed up electricity costs.
WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO RUSSIAN SUPPLY?
In 2020 volumes of gas from Russia fell in response to lower
economic output as lockdowns designed to limit the spread of the
coronavirus led to a slump in demand. When economies recovered
last year, supplies to Europe failed to increase to match the
rise in consumption.
Flows in 2021 through Russia's three main pipelines to
Europe totalled 37,409 gigawatt hours/day (GWh/d) Refinitiv
Eikon data showed, down from 41,263 GWh/d in 2020 and 49,431
GWh/d in 2019.
Gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which typically
sends Russian gas west into Europe, have run in reverse, with
flows going from Germany to Poland, for more than the last 30
days.
WHAT DOES RUSSIA SAY?
Gazprom has said it is fulfilling all its
long-term contracts, and European companies contacted by Reuters
confirmed contractual obligations had been met.
Russia prefers long-term gas contracts, which can last for
several years, to the short-term spot market, which is based on
one-off purchases. This is a way of ensuring it can retain
market share and secure a consistent price, especially when
Europe has said it is seeking new sources of gas.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Europe’s gas crisis is
partly of its own making because of the shift to short-term spot
deals.
WHAT IMPACT DOES RUSSIA HAVE ON PRICES?
Less Russian gas has been available on the spot, day-to-day
market, exacerbating the overall supply crunch in Europe.
Any significant changes in expectations of flows through the
main Russian-EU pipelines or political declarations from Russia
can have a major impact on daily EU gas prices.
European benchmark gas prices hit a record 155 euros per
megawatt hour (MWh) on Oct. 6, but plummeted the same day after
Putin said Russia would send more gas to Europe, closing 26%
down from the high at 114 euros/MWh.
WHAT ABOUT NORD STREAM 2?
Russia has said Nord Stream 2, which could double Moscow's
annual gas export capacity in the Baltic, could provide relief
to the European gas market.
The pipeline has divided opinion as some European countries
complain it will only increase Europe's energy dependency on
Russia. Some European lawmakers have said Russia deliberately
reduced flows to Europe to stoke demand for the project and
smooth its progress.
The route, which runs in parallel to the existing Nord
Stream pipeline, will double annual export capacity to 110
billion cubic metres, around half of Russia's total gas exports
to Europe a year.
Although construction has been completed, flows through Nord
Stream 2 cannot start until German authorities give their
approval.
Should the pipeline not go ahead for political reasons,
longer term fears over Europe's gas supplies are likely to send
prices soaring, analysts have said.
WHAT ABOUT OTHER SOURCES?
Globally there has been a scramble for gas supplies, which
particularly in Asia sent prices soaring last year. That made it
harder for Europe to attract international liquefied natural gas
(LNG) cargoes that are often directed to whichever region is
willing to pay the most.
Typically gas storage sites are replenished in the summer
when demand and prices are lower, but months of consistently
high prices meant less gas was sent to storage sites and owners
with gas in storage tended to keep it in case demand and prices
rise even more. The result is Europe has lower stocks than
usual.
All these factors led benchmark European gas prices to rise
more than 300% year-on-year from the end of 2020 to the start of
2021.
Although LNG prices have fallen in Asia, it is unlikely more
LNG supply to Europe could make up for a shortfall from Russia.
U.S. LNG terminals are operating at full capacity and Russia
itself accounts for around a fifth of Europe's LNG imports.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Veronica Brown, David
Holmes and Barbara Lewis)