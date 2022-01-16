Yamal gas pipeline flows eastward from Germany to Poland for 27th day running

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which
usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, flowed east from
Germany to Poland for a 27th successive day on Sunday, data from
German network operator Gascade showed.
Since Dec. 21, the link between Poland and Germany had been
operating in reverse mode, putting upward pressure on European
gas prices.
The pipeline usually accounts for about one-sixth of
Russia's annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey.
On Friday renomination requests, or preliminary bids, to
ship gas eastbound from Germany to Poland via the pipeline on
Saturday morning were down sharply at hourly volumes of 1.5
million kilowatt hours (kWh/h).
But the actual reverse flows seen on Sunday held close to
the volumes of around 7 million kWh/h, the same as on Saturday
and earlier in the week, and are expected to remain in reverse
until the early hours of Monday, data from the Mallnow metering
point on the German-Polish border showed.
It is not clear when the pipeline will revert to westbound
flows into Germany. A source close to Gazprom said the company
is expected to switch flows at some point this month, as Gazprom
has paid for westbound volumes.
Russia has denied accusations from a number of European
policymakers that it was withholding gas supplies to pressure
German and European authorities to give a green light to the
newly-built Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
On Saturday Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak repeated
that Russia was ready to supply more gas to Europe, but only if
there are new long-term contracts - a position Moscow has held
since the gas crisis erupted last year.
