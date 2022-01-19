Yamal gas pipeline's eastward flows from Germany to Poland steady

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe
pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, have
been steady from Germany to Poland, running in a reverse mode
eastward for a 30th successive day, data from German network
operator Gascade showed on Wednesday.
Since Dec. 21, the link between Poland and Germany had been
operating in reverse mode, putting upward pressure on European
gas prices.
The pipeline usually accounts for about one-sixth of
Russia's annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey.
The reverse flows seen on Wednesday morning were above 9.4
million kWh/h, steady from the previous day and up from around 7
million kWh/h on Monday and the weekend, data from the Mallnow
metering point on the German-Polish border showed.
According to preliminary bids, the flows are due to increase
further, to more than 10 kWh/h, and remain at this level until
Thursday morning.
It is not clear when the pipeline will revert to westbound
flows into Germany. A source close to Russian gas exporting
monopoly Gazprom has said the company is expected to
switch flows at some point this month, as Gazprom has paid for
westbound volumes for January.
Gazprom has not booked any capacity to pump gas to Europe
through the Yamal pipeline next month, underscoring a sharp
drop-off in Russian exports to the region so far this year.
Russia has denied accusations from a number of European
policymakers that it was withholding gas supplies to pressure
German and European authorities to give a green light to the
newly-built Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to
Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major
route for Russian gas to Europe, stood at 288,106 megawatt hours
(MWh) on Wednesday.
That level was steady with nominations seen so far in
January but down sharply from December levels and 60% below
levels seen a year ago.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, additional reporting by
Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)