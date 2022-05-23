Gold regains luster as dollar slides to one-month low

* Gold hit a two-week high earlier in the session
* Federal Reserve's May meeting minutes due on Wednesday
* Nornickel cuts estimate of 2022 global palladium deficit
By Ashitha Shivaprasad
May 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Monday, as
weakness in the U.S. dollar and growth concerns in the economy
lifted the metal, although non-yielding bullion pared some
earlier gains on positive Treasury yields.
Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,855.87 per ounce by 10:04
a.m. ET (1404 GMT). Prices rose over 1% and hit their highest
since May 9 at $1,865.29 earlier in the session. U.S. gold
futures gained 0.7% to $1,854.10.
"There is a strong corrective bounce in gold as the U.S.
dollar is seeing a sharp fall," said Kitco senior analyst Jim
Wycoff.
"Traders and investors' risk appetite remains far less than
robust, which is prompting some safe haven demand for gold.
Investors are beginning to realize that inflation is going to be
problematic for longer than just a transitory period."
Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, it's
highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which raise the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
U.S. Treasury yields gained, but the dollar slumped to its
lowest in a month. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for other
currency holders.
"While today's increase is welcomed by holders of gold, how
much further the precious metal can climb is likely to be capped
by the reality that central banks in both America and Europe are
set on a course of interest rate hikes over the coming months,"
Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's May meeting minutes due on
Wednesday will be closely parsed for signs on how aggressively
the U.S. central bank is planning to raise interest rates.
Spot silver gained 0.4% to $21.84 per ounce, platinum
firmed 1.3% to $967.84, and palladium climbed 2.4%
to $2,010.69.
Russia's Nornickel , the world's largest producer
of palladium, expects global palladium market deficit at 100,000
troy ounces in 2022, downgrading estimate from its February
forecast.
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)