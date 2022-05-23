Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMKN   RU0007288411

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-19
20700.00 RUB   -2.82%
Gold regains luster as dollar slides to one-month low
RE
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel presents metals market review
PU
Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
Gold regains luster as dollar slides to one-month low

05/23/2022 | 10:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich

    * Gold hit a two-week high earlier in the session
    * Federal Reserve's May meeting minutes due on Wednesday
    * Nornickel cuts estimate of 2022 global palladium deficit

 
    By Ashitha Shivaprasad
    May 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Monday, as
weakness in the U.S. dollar and growth concerns in the economy
lifted the metal, although non-yielding bullion pared some
earlier gains on positive Treasury yields.
    Spot gold        rose 0.6% to $1,855.87 per ounce by 10:04
a.m. ET (1404 GMT). Prices rose over 1% and hit their highest
since May 9 at $1,865.29 earlier in the session. U.S. gold
futures        gained 0.7% to $1,854.10.
    "There is a strong corrective bounce in gold as the U.S.
dollar is seeing a sharp fall," said Kitco senior analyst Jim
Wycoff. 
    "Traders and investors' risk appetite remains far less than
robust, which is prompting some safe haven demand for gold.
Investors are beginning to realize that inflation is going to be
problematic for longer than just a transitory period."
    Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, it's
highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which raise the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.             
    U.S. Treasury yields gained, but the dollar slumped to its
lowest in a month. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for other
currency holders.                   
    "While today's increase is welcomed by holders of gold, how
much further the precious metal can climb is likely to be capped
by the reality that central banks in both America and Europe are
set on a course of interest rate hikes over the coming months,"
Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve's May meeting minutes due on
Wednesday will be closely parsed for signs on how aggressively
the U.S. central bank is planning to raise interest rates. 
    Spot silver        gained 0.4% to $21.84 per ounce, platinum
       firmed 1.3% to $967.84, and palladium        climbed 2.4%
to $2,010.69.
    Russia's Nornickel          , the world's largest producer
of palladium, expects global palladium market deficit at 100,000
troy ounces in 2022, downgrading estimate from its February
forecast.             

 (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)

© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.60% 1.25776 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.31% 0.7823 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.94% 1.0667 Delayed Quote.-7.23%
GOLD 0.44% 1854.61 Delayed Quote.0.89%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.36% 0.01289 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.85% 0.64727 Delayed Quote.-6.31%
PALLADIUM 1.27% 1997 Delayed Quote.3.34%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL -2.82% 20700 End-of-day quote.-9.32%
SAFE S.A. -0.68% 0.073 Real-time Quote.-70.72%
SILVER 0.25% 21.87 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
10:32aGold regains luster as dollar slides to one-month low
RE
08:17aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel presents metals market review
PU
05/19Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05/19TIMELINE-Rogue trader, euro zone crisis and war, Socgen's CEO ends 'bumpy' ride at top
RE
05/19Russia's NLMK, 14 Others Granted Permission to Retain Foreign Listings
MT
05/18Russia's TCS says first-quarter net profit fell, without giving figures
RE
05/18France's Societe Generale closes Rosbank sale
RE
05/18Russia's TCS Group reports Q1 net profit drop, does not disclose specific numbers
RE
05/18Russia allows 15 companies to remain listed abroad - finance ministry
RE
05/17SocGen CEO Oudea surprises banking world with decision to step down next year
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 140 M - -
Net income 2022 7 509 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,99%
Capitalization 50 969 M 50 969 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,1%
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 333,43 $
Average target price 311,55 $
Spread / Average Target -6,56%
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Sergey Borisovich Bratukhin Independent Director
Evgeny Arkadievich Shvarts Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-9.32%50 969
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-12.99%52 623
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-4.29%45 659
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-14.08%14 339
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.22.83%11 482
ALLKEM LIMITED25.48%5 847