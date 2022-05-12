London copper set for sixth weekly fall on slowdown worries

May 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices lingered near a more than seven-month low on Friday, as fears over a global economic slowdown cast a shadow on demand outlook, keeping the metal on track for its sixth consecutive weekly decline.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.4% at $9,051 a tonne, as of 0208 GMT, after falling on Thursday to its lowest since early October at $8,938.

* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1% at 70,690 yuan ($10,386.12).

* Major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, have been raising interest rates to tackle soaring inflation, stoking economic slowdown concerns.

* Data showing higher-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices in April has fanned fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Fed.

* Prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China have also dented market sentiment.

* Beijing denied it was heading for lockdown as panic buying gripped the capital on Thursday, while Shanghai combed the city for lingering COVID-19 cases in the hope of clearing the way to escape from weeks of painful restrictions.

* The U.S. dollar steadied near a fresh 20-year high scaled on Thursday as investors flocked to safety of the U.S. unit, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

* Calling stable prices the "bedrock" of the economy, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank's battle to control inflation would "include some pain" as the impact of higher interest rates is felt, but that the worse outcome would be for prices to continue speeding ahead.

* COLUMN-China lifts metals exports as Western supply chains buckle: Andy Home

* Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and refined nickel, has become the first Russian company to be granted permission by a government commission to keep its listing abroad, for one year for now.

MARKETS NEWS

* World equities fell on Thursday to an 18-month-low, with markets dogged by fears high inflation would persist and force central banks to keep tightening monetary policy.

Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.8062 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)