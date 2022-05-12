Log in
    GMKN   RU0007288411

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-11
21238.00 RUB   -0.43%
05/12London copper set for sixth weekly fall on slowdown worries
RE
05/12Nornickel is first Russian firm to get OK to keep listing abroad
RE
05/12Nornickel Receives Russia Approval to Keep American Depositary Receipts for One Year
MT
London copper set for sixth weekly fall on slowdown worries

05/12/2022 | 10:31pm EDT
May 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices lingered near a more than seven-month low on Friday, as fears over a global economic slowdown cast a shadow on demand outlook, keeping the metal on track for its sixth consecutive weekly decline.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.4% at $9,051 a tonne, as of 0208 GMT, after falling on Thursday to its lowest since early October at $8,938.

* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1% at 70,690 yuan ($10,386.12).

* Major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, have been raising interest rates to tackle soaring inflation, stoking economic slowdown concerns.

* Data showing higher-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices in April has fanned fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Fed.

* Prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China have also dented market sentiment.

* Beijing denied it was heading for lockdown as panic buying gripped the capital on Thursday, while Shanghai combed the city for lingering COVID-19 cases in the hope of clearing the way to escape from weeks of painful restrictions.

* The U.S. dollar steadied near a fresh 20-year high scaled on Thursday as investors flocked to safety of the U.S. unit, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

* Calling stable prices the "bedrock" of the economy, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank's battle to control inflation would "include some pain" as the impact of higher interest rates is felt, but that the worse outcome would be for prices to continue speeding ahead.

* COLUMN-China lifts metals exports as Western supply chains buckle: Andy Home

* Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and refined nickel, has become the first Russian company to be granted permission by a government commission to keep its listing abroad, for one year for now.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* World equities fell on Thursday to an 18-month-low, with markets dogged by fears high inflation would persist and force central banks to keep tightening monetary policy.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.8062 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.21% 0.68828 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.08% 1.22144 Delayed Quote.-9.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.18% 0.76894 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.14% 1.03919 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.012933 Delayed Quote.-3.73%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.08% 0.6248 Delayed Quote.-8.09%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL -0.43% 21238 End-of-day quote.-6.97%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.65% 176.7548 Real-time Quote.-1.31%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.20% 6.81211 Delayed Quote.6.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 140 M - -
Net income 2022 7 509 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,13%
Capitalization 50 101 M 50 101 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,1%
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Sergey Borisovich Bratukhin Independent Director
Evgeny Arkadievich Shvarts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-6.97%48 133
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-13.95%52 043
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-11.36%44 097
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-19.05%13 609
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.15.01%10 558
ALLKEM LIMITED8.17%5 020