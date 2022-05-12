London copper set for sixth weekly fall on slowdown worries

May 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices lingered near a more
than seven-month low on Friday, as fears over a global economic
slowdown cast a shadow on demand outlook, keeping the metal on
track for its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
* Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) was down 0.4% at $9,051 a tonne, as of 0208 GMT,
after falling on Thursday to its lowest since early October at
$8,938.
* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was down 1% at 70,690 yuan
($10,386.12).
* Major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve,
have been raising interest rates to tackle soaring inflation,
stoking economic slowdown concerns.
* Data showing higher-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer
prices in April has fanned fears of aggressive policy tightening
by the Fed.
* Prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China
have also dented market sentiment.
* Beijing denied it was heading for lockdown as panic buying
gripped the capital on Thursday, while Shanghai combed the city
for lingering COVID-19 cases in the hope of clearing the way to
escape from weeks of painful restrictions.
* The U.S. dollar steadied near a fresh 20-year high
scaled on Thursday as investors flocked to safety of the U.S.
unit, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for
buyers using other currencies.
* Calling stable prices the "bedrock" of the economy, Fed
Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank's battle to
control inflation would "include some pain" as the impact of
higher interest rates is felt, but that the worse outcome would
be for prices to continue speeding ahead.
* COLUMN-China lifts metals exports as Western supply chains
buckle: Andy Home
* Nornickel, the world's largest producer of
palladium and refined nickel, has become the first Russian
company to be granted permission by a government commission to
keep its listing abroad, for one year for now.
* World equities fell on Thursday to an 18-month-low, with
markets dogged by fears high inflation would persist and force
central banks to keep tightening monetary policy.
