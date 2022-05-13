Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel June 03, 2022

A G E N D A

OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PJSC MMC NORILSK NICKEL

Moscow

June 3, 2022

Approval of the 2021 Annual Report of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel. Approval of the 2021 Annual Accounting (Financial) Statements of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel. Approval of 2021 PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel consolidated financial statements. Distribution of profit of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel for 2021, including payment (declaration) of dividends, based on the results of 2021. Election of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel Election of members of the Audit Commission of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel. Approval of the Auditor of RAS statements of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel Approval of the Auditor of IFRS consolidated financial statements of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel Remuneration and reimbursement of expenses of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel

10.Remuneration of the Audit Commission of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.

11.Approval of related party transactions for reimbursement of members of the Board of Directors and the Management Board of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel for incurred losses.

12.Approval of the related party transaction for insurance of the liability of members of the Board of Directors and the Management Board of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel