PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-11
21238.00 RUB   -0.43%
21238.00 RUB   -0.43%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel June 03, 2022
PU
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : 2021 Annual Report of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
PU
Copper wallows near multi-month lows on slowdown fears
RE
Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel June 03, 2022

05/13/2022 | 10:57am EDT
A G E N D A

OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PJSC MMC NORILSK NICKEL

Moscow

June 3, 2022

  1. Approval of the 2021 Annual Report of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
  2. Approval of the 2021 Annual Accounting (Financial) Statements of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
  3. Approval of 2021 PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel consolidated financial statements.
  4. Distribution of profit of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel for 2021, including payment (declaration) of dividends, based on the results of 2021.
  5. Election of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
  6. Election of members of the Audit Commission of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
  7. Approval of the Auditor of RAS statements of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
  8. Approval of the Auditor of IFRS consolidated financial statements of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
  9. Remuneration and reimbursement of expenses of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel

10.Remuneration of the Audit Commission of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.

11.Approval of related party transactions for reimbursement of members of the Board of Directors and the Management Board of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel for incurred losses.

12.Approval of the related party transaction for insurance of the liability of members of the Board of Directors and the Management Board of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 13 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2022 14:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 140 M - -
Net income 2022 7 509 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,13%
Capitalization 50 101 M 50 101 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 327,75 $
Average target price 311,55 $
Spread / Average Target -4,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Sergey Borisovich Bratukhin Independent Director
Evgeny Arkadievich Shvarts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-6.97%50 101
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-13.95%49 768
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-11.36%42 288
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-19.05%13 305
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.14.21%10 648
ALLKEM LIMITED2.88%4 686