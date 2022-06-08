Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  News
  Summary
    GMKN   RU0007288411

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-05
20294.00 RUB   -0.10%
Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Esg Report

06/08/2022 | 10:42am EDT
STAYING

SUSTAINABLE

2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

APPROVED

by the Board of Directors of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel Minutes No. GMK/15-pr-sd dated 30 May 2022

APPROVED

by the Management Board of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel Minutes No. GMK/3-pr-p dated 22 April 2022

APPROVED

by the Sustainable Development and Climate Change Committee

of MMC Norilsk Nickel's Board of Directors, Minutes No. GMK/2

dated 20 May 2022

ABOUT THE REPORT

) GRI 102-50

The 2021 Sustainability Report of Nornickel Group (the "Report") is the eighteenth public non-financial report prepared by MMC Norilsk Nickel and addressed to a wide range of stakeholders.

) GRI 102-54

This Report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Comprehensive option, constitutes a UN Global Compact communication on progress, and discloses the Company's contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals up to 2030.

) GRI 102-45

Among others, the Report relies on the following documents: GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement, UNCTAD Guidance

on core indicators for entity reporting on contribution towards implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, SASB Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard, ESG metrics recommended by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Accountability Standards AA1000SES (2015) and AA1000AP (2018), Reference Performance Indicators of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), and recommendations of various other initiatives. In addition, the Report provides information on all disclosures specified in the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), with the relevant references made in the TCFD Disclosures appendix.

) GRI 102-48,102-49

The Report covers operations of the Norilsk Nickel Group companies. For the purposes of this Report, Norilsk Nickel Group shall refer to MMC Norilsk Nickel and the entirety of operations

of the Norilsk Nickel Group companies. Unless otherwise specified or required by the context, the terms "Company", "Group", "Nornickel" or "the Group companies" shall refer to Nornickel Group. Quantitative indicators for certain areas of sustainable development pertain to the Group's specific operations in accordance with the Report Boundaries appendix.

During preparation of the Report, there were no significant changes in the report boundaries compared to the 2020 Report. The Report contains updates of the data for previous years, which is indicated in the text.

) GRI 102-46

The content of the Report has been determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable standards and guidelines, with the Company's stakeholders engaged in the process. The list of material topics has been updated to reflect the needs of stakeholders and keep pace with the latest trends in reporting. For full details about material topics and the procedure for defining them, please see the Definition of Material Topics appendix.

) GRI 102-56

Each year, the Company's Report undergoes external assurance procedures, including independent professional assessment of the Report's compliance with the GRI Standards and the RSPP public verification procedure.

) GRI 102-32

The Sustainable Development Department of MMC Norilsk Nickel and a dedicated working group comprising representatives of the Group's key companies supervised the preparation of the Report. The Report has been approved by MMC Norilsk Nickel's Management Board and Board of Directors.

Other sources of information about Nornickel Group:

2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Moscow 2022

CONTENTS

ENVIRONMENTAL

SOCIAL GOVERNANCE

About the Company

Strategic vision

E - ENVIRONMENTAL

S - SOCIAL

G - GOVERNANCE

2

About the Report

6

Statement of the President

and Chairman of the Management Board

10

Our 2021 highlights

12

About Nornickel Group

4

18

Strategy of sustainable growth

23

ESG strategy

35

Nornickel and UN SDGs

42

Stakeholder engagement

Sustainability report 2021

MMC Norilsk Nickel

52

Environmental management

55

HPP-3 incident clean-up

57

Climate change

and energy efficiency

80

Air

85

Tailing dumps and waste

88

Water

92

Soil protection and responsible mining

95

Biodiversity

The 2021 Sustainability Report of Nornickel Group has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards, constitutes a UN Global Compact communication on progress, and discloses the Company's contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals up to 2030.

Interactive version

To access the interactive version of theReport, scan the QR code using your mobile device.

© Nornickel Group, 2022. All rights reserved.

102

Respect for human rights

110

Occupational health and safety

120

HR management

and social partnership

129

Social policy

138

Map of key social

and environmental projects

140

Development of local communities

150

Interaction with indigenous northern minorities

158

Improving the well-being of local communities

166

Corporate volunteering

Nornickel supports

UN Global Compact and

UN Sustainable Development Goals

170

Corporate governance

177

Risk management framework

192

Finance and tax management

196

Anti-corruption

201

Supply chain responsibility

208

Research and development, digital technologies

213

Corporate security

Appendices

216

GRI content index

232

Report boundaries

234

Definition of material topics

236

GRI indicators

246

Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta key quantitative indicators

249

Disclosure under SASB Metals&Mining sustainability accounting standard (2018)

252

UNCTAD indicators

254

TCFD disclosures

254

List of abbreviations

256

Glossary

258

Awards

260

Stakeholder dialogue minutes

262

Stakeholder recommendations

263

Opinion of RSPP Council on Non-Financial Reporting

268

Independent auditor's report

5

NORNICKEL 2021

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

NORNICKEL 2021

STATEMENT

OF THE PRESIDENT AND CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

) GRI 102-14

Dear shareholders, investors, consumers, and colleagues,

I present to you Nornickel's 2021 Sustainability Report.

The facts it contains clearly demonstrate our Company's commitment to principles and goals of sustainable development, including the UN Global Compact, which Nornickel signed in 2016.

Last year, our Board of Directors adopted the Environmental and Climate Change Strategy. It follows a close collaboration with stakeholders and a benchmarking audit based on core environmental objectives. The Strategy covers six key areas of environmental impact: air, water, tailings and waste, land, biodiversity, and climate change.

Nornickel updated its corporate governance structure responsible for the environment so as to improve risk management processes and make sure the Strategy is successfully implemented. To that end, the Company put in place corporate functions responsible for sustainable development, with long-term targets approved for

all focus areas of the environmental strategy and annual and long-term KPIs now updated.

We continue to prioritise occupational health and safety. Zero workplace fatalities are our key goal in this area. The Company has analysed all incidents that took place in 2021, including

the incident at Norilsk Concentrator. At facilities deemed to be exposed to safety risks, repairs have started. Expenses on capitalised overhauls, industrial safety and fixed assets upgrade at the Group companies grew by more than 40% and surpassed USD 800 mln. Nornickel engages all of its employees into the transformation process and creation of a safety culture.

The Sulphur Programme is now in its active stage as Nornickel's largest and crucial environmental initiative that will see sulphur dioxide emissions in Norilsk reduced by 90% in five years. In 2021, emissions at Norilsk Division went down by 250 kt of SO2, with total sulphur dioxide emissions at Kola Division declining by 90% (vs the 2015 base).

Nornickel is also involved in a pilot project introducing an automatic air quality monitoring system in Russia. The initiative will be part of the Environment national project and will expand nationwide going forward. Based on the data obtained as part of the project, appropriate regulations will be drafted and approved.

6

7

NORNICKEL 2021

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

NORNICKEL 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 14:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
