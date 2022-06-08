Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Esg Report

by the Board of Directors of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel Minutes No. GMK/15-pr-sd dated 30 May 2022

ABOUT THE REPORT ) GRI 102-50 The 2021 Sustainability Report of Nornickel Group (the "Report") is the eighteenth public non-financial report prepared by MMC Norilsk Nickel and addressed to a wide range of stakeholders. ) GRI 102-54 This Report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Comprehensive option, constitutes a UN Global Compact communication on progress, and discloses the Company's contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals up to 2030. ) GRI 102-45 Among others, the Report relies on the following documents: GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement, UNCTAD Guidance on core indicators for entity reporting on contribution towards implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, SASB Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard, ESG metrics recommended by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Accountability Standards AA1000SES (2015) and AA1000AP (2018), Reference Performance Indicators of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), and recommendations of various other initiatives. In addition, the Report provides information on all disclosures specified in the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), with the relevant references made in the TCFD Disclosures appendix.

) GRI 102-48,102-49 The Report covers operations of the Norilsk Nickel Group companies. For the purposes of this Report, Norilsk Nickel Group shall refer to MMC Norilsk Nickel and the entirety of operations of the Norilsk Nickel Group companies. Unless otherwise specified or required by the context, the terms "Company", "Group", "Nornickel" or "the Group companies" shall refer to Nornickel Group. Quantitative indicators for certain areas of sustainable development pertain to the Group's specific operations in accordance with the Report Boundaries appendix. During preparation of the Report, there were no significant changes in the report boundaries compared to the 2020 Report. The Report contains updates of the data for previous years, which is indicated in the text. ) GRI 102-46 The content of the Report has been determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable standards and guidelines, with the Company's stakeholders engaged in the process. The list of material topics has been updated to reflect the needs of stakeholders and keep pace with the latest trends in reporting. For full details about material topics and the procedure for defining them, please see the Definition of Material Topics appendix.

) GRI 102-56 Each year, the Company's Report undergoes external assurance procedures, including independent professional assessment of the Report's compliance with the GRI Standards and the RSPP public verification procedure. ) GRI 102-32 The Sustainable Development Department of MMC Norilsk Nickel and a dedicated working group comprising representatives of the Group's key companies supervised the preparation of the Report. The Report has been approved by MMC Norilsk Nickel's Management Board and Board of Directors. Other sources of information about Nornickel Group: Corporate website: https://www.nornickel.com/

