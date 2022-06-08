Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Esg Report
06/08/2022 | 10:42am EDT
STAYING
SUSTAINABLE
2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
APPROVED
by the Board of Directors of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel Minutes No. GMK/15-pr-sd dated 30 May 2022
APPROVED
by the Management Board of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel Minutes No. GMK/3-pr-p dated 22 April 2022
APPROVED
by the Sustainable Development and Climate Change Committee
of MMC Norilsk Nickel's Board of Directors, Minutes No. GMK/2
dated 20 May 2022
ABOUT THE REPORT
) GRI 102-50
The 2021 Sustainability Report of Nornickel Group (the "Report") is the eighteenth public non-financial report prepared by MMC Norilsk Nickel and addressed to a wide range of stakeholders.
) GRI 102-54
This Report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Comprehensive option, constitutes a UN Global Compact communication on progress, and discloses the Company's contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals up to 2030.
) GRI 102-45
Among others, the Report relies on the following documents: GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement, UNCTAD Guidance
on core indicators for entity reporting on contribution towards implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, SASB Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard, ESG metrics recommended by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Accountability Standards AA1000SES (2015) and AA1000AP (2018), Reference Performance Indicators of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), and recommendations of various other initiatives. In addition, the Report provides information on all disclosures specified in the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), with the relevant references made in the TCFD Disclosures appendix.
) GRI 102-48,102-49
The Report covers operations of the Norilsk Nickel Group companies. For the purposes of this Report, Norilsk Nickel Group shall refer to MMC Norilsk Nickel and the entirety of operations
of the Norilsk Nickel Group companies. Unless otherwise specified or required by the context, the terms "Company", "Group", "Nornickel" or "the Group companies" shall refer to Nornickel Group. Quantitative indicators for certain areas of sustainable development pertain to the Group's specific operations in accordance with the Report Boundaries appendix.
During preparation of the Report, there were no significant changes in the report boundaries compared to the 2020 Report. The Report contains updates of the data for previous years, which is indicated in the text.
) GRI 102-46
The content of the Report has been determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable standards and guidelines, with the Company's stakeholders engaged in the process. The list of material topics has been updated to reflect the needs of stakeholders and keep pace with the latest trends in reporting. For full details about material topics and the procedure for defining them, please see the Definition of Material Topics appendix.
) GRI 102-56
Each year, the Company's Report undergoes external assurance procedures, including independent professional assessment of the Report's compliance with the GRI Standards and the RSPP public verification procedure.
) GRI 102-32
The Sustainable Development Department of MMC Norilsk Nickel and a dedicated working group comprising representatives of the Group's key companies supervised the preparation of the Report. The Report has been approved by MMC Norilsk Nickel's Management Board and Board of Directors.
Other sources of information about Nornickel Group:
The 2021 Sustainability Report of Nornickel Group has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards, constitutes a UN Global Compact communication on progress, and discloses the Company's contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals up to 2030.
Interactive version
To access the interactive version of theReport, scan the QR code using your mobile device.
Disclosure under SASB Metals&Mining sustainability accounting standard (2018)
252
UNCTAD indicators
254
TCFD disclosures
254
List of abbreviations
256
Glossary
258
Awards
260
Stakeholder dialogue minutes
262
Stakeholder recommendations
263
Opinion of RSPP Council on Non-Financial Reporting
268
Independent auditor's report
STATEMENT
OF THE PRESIDENT AND CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
) GRI 102-14
Dear shareholders, investors, consumers, and colleagues,
I present to you Nornickel's 2021 Sustainability Report.
The facts it contains clearly demonstrate our Company's commitment to principles and goals of sustainable development, including the UN Global Compact, which Nornickel signed in 2016.
Last year, our Board of Directors adopted the Environmental and Climate Change Strategy. It follows a close collaboration with stakeholders and a benchmarking audit based on core environmental objectives. The Strategy covers six key areas of environmental impact: air, water, tailings and waste, land, biodiversity, and climate change.
Nornickel updated its corporate governance structure responsible for the environment so as to improve risk management processes and make sure the Strategy is successfully implemented. To that end, the Company put in place corporate functions responsible for sustainable development, with long-term targets approved for
all focus areas of the environmental strategy and annual and long-term KPIs now updated.
We continue to prioritise occupational health and safety. Zero workplace fatalities are our key goal in this area. The Company has analysed all incidents that took place in 2021, including
the incident at Norilsk Concentrator. At facilities deemed to be exposed to safety risks, repairs have started. Expenses on capitalised overhauls, industrial safety and fixed assets upgrade at the Group companies grew by more than 40% and surpassed USD 800 mln. Nornickel engages all of its employees into the transformation process and creation of a safety culture.
The Sulphur Programme is now in its active stage as Nornickel's largest and crucial environmental initiative that will see sulphur dioxide emissions in Norilsk reduced by 90% in five years. In 2021, emissions at Norilsk Division went down by 250 kt of SO2, with total sulphur dioxide emissions at Kola Division declining by 90% (vs the 2015 base).
Nornickel is also involved in a pilot project introducing an automatic air quality monitoring system in Russia. The initiative will be part of the Environment national project and will expand nationwide going forward. Based on the data obtained as part of the project, appropriate regulations will be drafted and approved.
6
7
NORNICKEL 2021
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
NORNICKEL 2021
OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 14:41:03 UTC.