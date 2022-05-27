Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  News
  Summary
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
05-25
20198.00 RUB   +0.59%
09:59aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Taimyr fuel company sums up results of winter navigation
PU
09:59aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel starts recruiting employees for Sulphur programme
PU
05/24Factbox-Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
RE
Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel starts recruiting employees for Sulphur programme

05/27/2022 | 09:59am EDT
NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" and its subsidiariesGo to the glossarycontinues to work on the construction site of the Sulphur Programme at the Nadezhda Smelter. The number of specialists involved has reached 3,200 and the number of specialised equipment is up to 700 units. The first 60 specialists who will work at the new production facility have already been hired and are undergoing training.

Heat exchanger is installed inside one of the shops at the Nadezhda Smelter

Work is being carried out on an area the size of seven football fields. To date, the company and its contractors have performed 300,000 cubic metres of excavation work; almost 95,000 cubic metres of concrete has been poured on the construction sites; around 14,000 tons of steel structures and over 36,000 square metres of sandwich panels have been installed; the arrangement of the primary dam and the gypsum storage body has been completed with almost 4 million cubic metres of earthwork; over 24 kilometres of pipes have been laid and almost 3,000 tonnes of process equipment installed.

The key components of the environmental project - the limestone receiving and crushing building, the lime milk shop, the sulphuric acid storage and neutralisation sections, and the sulphuric acid production shop - are nearing completion. The latter is home to the largest equipment in the Sulphur Programme - heat exchangers: 7 of 15 heat exchangers have been mounted. The total weight of the units is over 2,700 tonnes; the largest of them are almost 7 metres in diameter and weigh up to 210 tonnes.

The number of workers and specialists involved in the construction is expected to reach 5,000. To this end, Nornickel is actively recruiting personnel to operate the new environmental facility. The first 60 specialists have already been hired and are being trained to work with the future technology at the Nadezhda Smelter, the Copper Smelter and the Talnakh Concentrator.

More than 500 new jobs will open at the Nadezhda Smelter alone. The task of these specialists is to carry out commissioning and subsequent inauguration of the Sulphur Programme.

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 13:58:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
