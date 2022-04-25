Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMKN   RU0007288411

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-21
19700.00 RUB   -3.69%
12:00pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel to invest over RUB 100 bn in tank farms on Taimyr by 2025
PU
11:44aNornickel Plans Lithium Project With Russian Nuclear Supplier Rosatom
MT
10:19aRussia's Rosatom and Nornickel plan lithium project, RIA reports
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel to invest over RUB 100 bn in tank farms on Taimyr by 2025

04/25/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In 2020-2021,NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" and its subsidiariesGo to the glossaryinvested RUB 16 bn in tank farms in the Norilsk Industrial District, with plans to increase this amount to more than RUB 100 bn in 2022-2025.

Evgeny Fyodorov, Head of Nornickel's Energy Division, disclosed the plans at a meeting chaired by Svetlana Radionova, Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources (Rosprirodnadzor).

The meeting was held to discuss the response of Nornickel GroupPublic Joint Stock CompanyPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel"Go to the glossary"Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" and its subsidiariesGo to the glossary's fuel and energy companies to the fuel spill that occurred at HPP-3 in Norilsk in 2020, as well as their compliance with respective orders issued by Rosprirodnadzor.

Nornickel's Energy Division comprises four fuel and energy companies - Taimyr Fuel Company, Norilsktransgaz, Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company (NTEC), and Norilskgazprom.

In 2020-2021, Nornickel Group significantly upgraded its key tank facilities to meet applicable federal standards and regulations and removed tanks that were inconsistent with the requirements. The Company's continuing efforts to comply with the orders which have not yet been fulfilled are constantly monitored by heads of subsidiaries and Nornickel's management.

In addition, the Company has launched a large-scale programme to clean up the area affected by its operations, while also implementing land rehabilitation and environmental monitoring projects.

"These efforts are closely aligned with the principles and targets of Nornickel's Environmental Strategy approved in 2021. By upgrading our energy facilities, we have virtually eliminated the risk of oil product spills causing environmental damage. Further on, we will keep working to improve the efficiency and reliability of the Taimyr energy infrastructure," said Evgeny Fyodorov.

"We see that the Company has taken the incident seriously, putting together a great effort to clean up the fuel spill. It has also established good working relationships with Rosprirodnadzor on the matter," said Svetlana Radionova during the meeting. "We appreciate Nornickel's responsible approach to the environment and encourage other companies to follow its lead."

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 15:59:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
12:00pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel to invest over RUB 100 bn in tank farms o..
PU
11:44aNornickel Plans Lithium Project With Russian Nuclear Supplier Rosatom
MT
10:19aRussia's Rosatom and Nornickel plan lithium project, RIA reports
RE
10:06aNornickel and rosatom sign cooperation agreement
EQ
09:48aRussian Miner Nornickel Reiterates 2022 Production Guidance
MT
09:26aRussia's Nornickel Q1 nickel output up, palladium down
RE
09:03aNornickel announces consolidated production results for 1q 2022
EQ
08:29aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Calling and holding a general meeting of holders (s..
PU
08:19aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Record Date For the Holders of the Issuer's Securit..
PU
06:39aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Update for shareholders
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 140 M - -
Net income 2022 7 509 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 38 882 M 38 882 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 254,36 $
Average target price 311,55 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Sergey Borisovich Bratukhin Independent Director
Evgeny Arkadievich Shvarts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-13.70%38 882
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.0.43%60 780
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION7.18%51 132
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.40.07%13 007
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-27.87%12 372
ALLKEM LIMITED22.69%5 908