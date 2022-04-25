Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel to invest over RUB 100 bn in tank farms on Taimyr by 2025

In 2020-2021,NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" and its subsidiariesGo to the glossaryinvested RUB 16 bn in tank farms in the Norilsk Industrial District, with plans to increase this amount to more than RUB 100 bn in 2022-2025.

Evgeny Fyodorov, Head of Nornickel's Energy Division, disclosed the plans at a meeting chaired by Svetlana Radionova, Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources (Rosprirodnadzor).

The meeting was held to discuss the response of Nornickel GroupPublic Joint Stock CompanyPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel"Go to the glossary"Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" and its subsidiariesGo to the glossary's fuel and energy companies to the fuel spill that occurred at HPP-3 in Norilsk in 2020, as well as their compliance with respective orders issued by Rosprirodnadzor.

Nornickel's Energy Division comprises four fuel and energy companies - Taimyr Fuel Company, Norilsktransgaz, Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company (NTEC), and Norilskgazprom.

In 2020-2021, Nornickel Group significantly upgraded its key tank facilities to meet applicable federal standards and regulations and removed tanks that were inconsistent with the requirements. The Company's continuing efforts to comply with the orders which have not yet been fulfilled are constantly monitored by heads of subsidiaries and Nornickel's management.

In addition, the Company has launched a large-scale programme to clean up the area affected by its operations, while also implementing land rehabilitation and environmental monitoring projects.

"These efforts are closely aligned with the principles and targets of Nornickel's Environmental Strategy approved in 2021. By upgrading our energy facilities, we have virtually eliminated the risk of oil product spills causing environmental damage. Further on, we will keep working to improve the efficiency and reliability of the Taimyr energy infrastructure," said Evgeny Fyodorov.

"We see that the Company has taken the incident seriously, putting together a great effort to clean up the fuel spill. It has also established good working relationships with Rosprirodnadzor on the matter," said Svetlana Radionova during the meeting. "We appreciate Nornickel's responsible approach to the environment and encourage other companies to follow its lead."