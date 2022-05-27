Log in
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
    GMKN   RU0007288411

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Taimyr fuel company sums up results of winter navigation

05/27/2022 | 09:59am EDT
The winter navigation season at Dudinka Seaport was completed by the Taimyr Fuel CompanyPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel"Go to the glossary(a Norilsk Nickel subsidiary). A total of 11,000 tonnes of AI-95 and AI-92 gasoline and 112,800 tonnes of Euro-2 and Euro-4 diesel fuel were delivered to the Dudinka Seaport from October 2021 to May 2022.

Yenisei icebreaker tanker in the port of Dudinka

Euro-4 diesel shipments showed record growth, reaching 84,000 tonnes versus 43,000 tonnes in the same period last year. This was primarily due to the large-scale reconstruction of the Taimyr Fuel Company's oil depots in the Norilsk Industrial District and Dudinka and the reduction in fuel storage volumes at oil depots. Stocks were not accumulated during the summer navigation period, and were delivered during the winter period by the Northern Sea Route as needed.

For the delivery of oil products, the Yenisei icebreaker tanker, which is part of NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" and its subsidiariesGo to the glossary's own fleet, was used. In addition, the vessels JV Dudinka and Anabar were also used. This was necessary due to the increased demand for fuel from Nornickel's key customers and the development of new deposits.

Now the Company has entered the internavigational period. Employees are preparing for the flood season, after which the summer navigation season on the Yenisei River will be opened.

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 13:58:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
