Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Update for holders of American depositary receipts

Moscow, April 21, 2022

NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" and its subsidiariesGo to the glossary, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, notifies its American depositary receipt ("ADRAmerican Depositary Receipt; a security representing partial ownership in deposited securities of a foreign company certified by receipts issued by a US depositary bankGo to the glossary") holders that on April 16, 2022, Federal Law No. 114-FZ "On Amendments to the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation" (the "Law") was officially published. The Law requires Russian issuers to terminate their depositary receipts programs. The relevant provisions of the Law will enter into force on April 27, 2022.

From April 27, 2022, Nornickel's shares underlying ADRs will become non-voting, and dividends will not be paid on shares underlying ADRs. Following the withdrawal of underlying shares, ADR holders who hold ADRs as of April 27, 2022 may be able to claim unpaid dividends under the procedure set forth in the Russian Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies for unclaimed dividends.

The record date for the surrender of depositary receipts is April 27, 2022. ADR holders should not enter into any transactions involving, or otherwise transfer, their ADRs on or after April 27, 2022 as the purchasers or transferees of such ADRs will not be able to receive any entitlement to the underlying shares.

The Law provides that Russian issuers must initiate the termination of their deposit agreements not later than five business days from April 27, 2022 unless they apply for a permission to retain their depositary receipts programs. Nornickel is evaluating its options with respect to its ADR program. There is no assurance that if Nornickel applies for the permission, such application, if made, will be successful.