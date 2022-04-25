Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Update for shareholders

UPDATE FOR SHAREHOLDERS:

Dear shareholders,

Be advised that on April 22, 2022 an absentee meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company voted to set the record date for proposals of shareholders for the agenda of the

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company and nominations to the Board of

Directors and the Counting Board of the Company in pursuance of Federal Law No 46 Article 17

"Amendments to Certain Legal Acts of the Russian Federation". The record date for submissions is April 28, 2022.