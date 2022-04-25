Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  News
  Summary
    GMKN   RU0007288411

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-21
19700.00 RUB   -3.69%
06:39aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Update for shareholders
PU
04/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel's Board of Directors recommends final dividend for FY 2021
PU
04/22Nornickel's board of directors recommends final dividend for fy 2021
EQ
Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Update for shareholders

04/25/2022
UPDATE FOR SHAREHOLDERS:

Dear shareholders,

Be advised that on April 22, 2022 an absentee meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company voted to set the record date for proposals of shareholders for the agenda of the

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company and nominations to the Board of

Directors and the Counting Board of the Company in pursuance of Federal Law No 46 Article 17

"Amendments to Certain Legal Acts of the Russian Federation". The record date for submissions is April 28, 2022.

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
