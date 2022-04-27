Log in
    GMKN   RU0007288411

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-25
20994.00 RUB   +5.50%
PUBLISHING OF THE PRESS RELEASE : NORNICKEL AND ROSATOM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT
PU
04/26LME copper regains footing on China stimulus hopes, dollar retreat
RE
04/25LME copper rebounds on China stimulus hopes, dollar retreat
RE
Publishing of the press release: NORNICKEL AND ROSATOM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT on a foreign exchange website.

04/27/2022 | 10:45am EDT
Publishing of the press release: NORNICKEL AND ROSATOM SIGN COOPERATION

AGREEMENT on a foreign exchange website.

1. General information

1.1. Full name of the Issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

1.2. Address of the issuer, listed in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities

1 ul. Morozova, Dudinka, Taimyr Dolgano-Nenets District, Krasnoyarsk Krai, 647000

1.3. Primary State Registration Number of the Issuer (OGRN)

1028400000298

1.4. Taxpayer Identification Number of the Issuer (INN)

8401005730

1.5. Unique code assigned to the Issuer by the Bank of Russia

40155-F

1.6. Internet website used by the issuer to disclose information

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=564https://www.nornickel.ru/investors/disclosure/nornickel-disclosure/

1.7. The date of the event (material fact) in respect of which the statement was made

25/04/2022

2. Subject matter

Publishing of the press release: NORNICKEL AND ROSATOM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT on a foreign exchange website for the purposes of disclosure to foreign investors.

Moscow, April 25, 2022 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (Rosatom).

The agreement was signed by Vladimir Potanin, Nornickel President, and Alexey Likhachev, Rosatom Director General.

The parties agreed to cooperate in several areas.

First, the parties intend to deliver strategic projects in the Russian Arctic in a bid to develop the infrastructure of the Northern Sea Route, Arctic shipping, including the implementation of shipbuilding projects and the development of the nuclear icebreaker fleet. Atomflot's icebreakers help Nornickel expand the transport corridor to the Taimyr Peninsula, allowing it to support its ambitious investment programme in the Norilsk Industrial District. For example, since 2022, the Sibir nuclear-powered icebreaker has been providing year-round navigation on the Murmansk-Dudinka line and is operating in the Yenisey Bay, ensuring commercial speed of piloting.

Joint projects may also include the development of the Kolmozerskoye lithium deposit in the Murmansk region and further deep processing of lithium raw materials. Kolmozerskoye is the largest (18.9% of domestic reserves) and most promising untapped Russian lithium ore deposit and is currently unallocated. The parties will consider setting up a joint venture with stakes and parity principles of corporate governance. Such JV would combine the assets and competencies of the partners and participate in the Kolmozerskoye licence auction.

"Nornickel's products have long played an important role in energy storage. By expanding our range of metals with such an important and sought-after raw material as lithium, we intend to strengthen our position as a key supplier to the battery industry. And cooperation between Rosatom and Nornickel will allow the Russian industry to take a step forward in developing its own production of efficient modern batteries," said Nornickel President Vladimir Potanin.

Lithium mining will help set up the first domestic production of lithium-containing products, as well as the production of lithium-ion traction batteries. Thus, by complementing each other's capabilities and assets, cooperation between Rosatom and Nornickel will accelerate the construction of a full-cycle energy storage industry.

Under the cooperation agreement, Rosatom plans to involve FSUE Atomflot, ARMZ Uranium Holding, JSC TechSnabExport and JSC RENERA in the projects.

"The list of areas is not exhaustive and may be supplemented by the parties by concluding additional agreements," the document says.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of NORILSK NICKEL Group are located in Russia (the Norilsk Industrial District, Kola Peninsula and the Trans-Baikal Territory), Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

Media Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Email:pr@nornik.ru

Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email:ir@nornik.ru

Director,

Corporate Relations Department

(Power of Attorney No. GMK-115/49-nt dd. 29/04/2021)

N.Yu. Yurchenko

April 25, 2022

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 14:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 140 M - -
Net income 2022 7 509 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 9,56%
Capitalization 42 605 M 42 605 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,1%
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Sergey Borisovich Bratukhin Independent Director
Evgeny Arkadievich Shvarts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-8.03%42 605
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-0.19%58 271
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION0.58%47 986
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.25.70%11 795
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-34.69%11 110
ALLKEM LIMITED13.85%5 402