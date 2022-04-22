Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMKN   RU0007288411

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-20
20454.00 RUB   -0.66%
10:08aPUBLISHING OF THE PRESS RELEASE : UPDATE FOR HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS on a foreign exchange website
PU
04/21Nornickel Explores Options for American Depositary Receipt Program Amid New Russian Law
MT
04/21PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Update for holders of American depositary receipts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Publishing of the press release: UPDATE FOR HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS on a foreign exchange website

04/22/2022 | 10:08am EDT
Publishing of the press release: UPDATE FOR HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY

RECEIPTS on a foreign exchange website.

1. General information

1.1. Full name of the Issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

1.2. Address of the issuer, listed in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities

1 ul. Morozova, Dudinka, Taimyr Dolgano-Nenets District, Krasnoyarsk Krai, 647000

1.3. Primary State Registration Number of the Issuer (OGRN)

1028400000298

1.4. Taxpayer Identification Number of the Issuer (INN)

8401005730

1.5. Unique code assigned to the Issuer by the Bank of Russia

40155-F

1.6. Internet website used by the issuer to disclose information

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=564https://www.nornickel.ru/investors/disclosure/nornickel-disclosure/

1.7. The date of the event (material fact) in respect of which the statement was made

21/04/2022

2. Subject matter

Publishing of the press release: UPDATE FOR HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS on a foreign exchange for the purposes of disclosure to foreign investors.

Moscow, April 21, 2022 Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, notifies its American depositary receipt ("ADR") holders that on April 16, 2022, Federal Law No. 114-FZ "On Amendments to the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation" (the "Law") was officially published. The Law requires Russian issuers to terminate their depositary receipts programs. The relevant provisions of the Law will enter into force on April 27, 2022.

From April 27, 2022, Nornickel's shares underlying ADRs will become non-voting, and dividends will not be paid on shares underlying ADRs. Following the withdrawal of underlying shares, ADR holders who hold ADRs as of April 27, 2022 may be able to claim unpaid dividends under the procedure set forth in the Russian Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies for unclaimed dividends.

The record date for the surrender of depositary receipts is April 27, 2022. ADR holders should not enter into any transactions involving, or otherwise transfer, their ADRs on or after April 27, 2022 as the purchasers or transferees of such ADRs will not be able to receive any entitlement to the underlying shares.

The Law provides that Russian issuers must initiate the termination of their deposit agreements not later than five business days from April 27, 2022 unless they apply for a permission to retain their depositary receipts programs. Nornickel is evaluating its options with respect to its ADR program. There is no assurance that if Nornickel applies for the permission, such application, if made, will be successful.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

PJSC MMC NORILSK NICKEL is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of NORILSK NICKEL Group are located in Russia (the Norilsk Industrial District, Kola Peninsula and the Trans-Baikal Territory), Finland and South Africa.

Nornickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint Petersburg Stock Exchanges. The company's ADRs are traded over the counter in the US, and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt stock exchanges. Media Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Email:pr@nornik.ru

Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email:ir@nornik.ru

Director,

Corporate Relations Department

(Power of Attorney No. GMK-115/49-nt dd. 29/04/2021)

N.Yu. Yurchenko

April 21, 2022

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 14:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
