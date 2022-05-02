Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMKN   RU0007288411

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-28
21550.00 RUB   +2.62%
02:13pRussia's Potanin snaps up third finance deal amid Ukraine turmoil
RE
04/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel's Board of directors recommends new independent directors
PU
04/29Nornickel's board of directors recommends new independent directors
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Potanin snaps up third finance deal amid Ukraine turmoil

05/02/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin's Interros group said on Monday it had bought United Card Services, part of Global Payments Inc, its third deal in three weeks as it snaps up financial assets from buyers exiting the Russian market.

Global Payments confirmed it was exiting its Russian business as it released its first quarter results on Monday. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Potanin, 61, is the head of mining giant Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel), which has benefited from high metals prices in recent months. He is Russia's second-richest man with a fortune of $17.3 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

The billionaire has moved fast to take advantage of opportunities thrown up by hurried asset sales since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering sweeping western sanctions and prompting hundreds of international businesses to withdraw.

On April 11, French bank Societe Generale said it would quit Russia and take a 3 billion euro ($3.3 billion) income hit from selling its Rosbank unit to Interros.

Last week, Interros bought a 35% stake in TCS Group Holding from the group's founder, businessman Oleg Tinkov, for an undisclosed sum.

Tinkov told the New York Times that deal was a "fire sale" forced on him by the Kremlin after he condemned what he called Russia's "crazy war" in Ukraine, now nearing the end of its 10th week.

In a news release, Interros said the latest deal was aimed at developing its banking business, and it would focus on boosting UCS's services for small and medium-sized customers. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. -11.41% 121.565 Delayed Quote.1.33%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL 2.62% 21550 End-of-day quote.-5.60%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 2.07% 39.135 Delayed Quote.-20.66%
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
02:13pRussia's Potanin snaps up third finance deal amid Ukraine turmoil
RE
04/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel's Board of directors recommends new indep..
PU
04/29Nornickel's board of directors recommends new independent directors
EQ
04/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel developes first operations centre at smel..
PU
04/28Russian tycoon Tinkov sells stake in TCS Group to billionaire Potanin
RE
04/28PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel tests new drones for underground operatio..
PU
04/27PUBLISHING OF THE PRESS RELEASE : NORNICKEL AND ROSATOM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT on a fo..
PU
04/26LME copper regains footing on China stimulus hopes, dollar retreat
RE
04/25LME copper rebounds on China stimulus hopes, dollar retreat
RE
04/25LME copper rebounds on China stimulus hopes, dollar retreat
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 140 M - -
Net income 2022 7 509 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,76%
Capitalization 46 479 M 46 479 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 304,06 $
Average target price 311,55 $
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Sergey Borisovich Bratukhin Independent Director
Evgeny Arkadievich Shvarts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-5.60%46 479
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-2.83%58 808
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION0.91%48 140
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-26.07%12 477
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.30.37%12 005
ALLKEM LIMITED17.79%5 542