Russia's Potanin snaps up third finance deal amid Ukraine turmoil

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Vladimir
Potanin's Interros group said on Monday it had bought United
Card Services, part of Global Payments Inc, its third
deal in three weeks as it snaps up financial assets from buyers
exiting the Russian market.
Global Payments confirmed it was exiting its Russian
business as it released its first quarter results on Monday. The
value of the deal was not disclosed.
Potanin, 61, is the head of mining giant Norilsk Nickel
(Nornickel), which has benefited from high metals
prices in recent months. He is Russia's second-richest man with
a fortune of $17.3 billion, according to Forbes magazine.
The billionaire has moved fast to take advantage of
opportunities thrown up by hurried asset sales since Russia
invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering sweeping western
sanctions and prompting hundreds of international businesses to
withdraw.
On April 11, French bank Societe Generale said it would quit
Russia and take a 3 billion euro ($3.3 billion) income hit from
selling its Rosbank unit to Interros.
Last week, Interros bought a 35% stake in TCS Group Holding
from the group's founder, businessman Oleg Tinkov, for an
undisclosed sum.
Tinkov told the New York Times that deal was a "fire sale"
forced on him by the Kremlin after he condemned what he called
Russia's "crazy war" in Ukraine, now nearing the end of its 10th
week.
In a news release, Interros said the latest deal was aimed
at developing its banking business, and it would focus on
boosting UCS's services for small and medium-sized customers.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by John Stonestreet)