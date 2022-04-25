Russia's Rosatom and Nornickel plan lithium project, RIA reports

April 25 (Reuters) - Russia's state-owned nuclear power
supplier Rosatom and metals producer Nornickel plan to
develop a lithium deposit in the northwestern Murmansk region,
RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing Rosatom.
Global demand for lithium is rising worldwide due to its use
in batteries for electric vehicles. Amid that demand, Rosatom's
subsidiary entered a lithium project in Argentina in late 2021.
However, the risk of a lithium deficit has become a bigger
issue for Russia since its main suppliers - Chile and Argentina
- have stopped exports to Russia due to Western sanctions
imposed on Moscow over what Russia terms a "special military
operation" in Ukraine.
Rosatom sees the Kolmozerskoye deposit as the most promising
lithium deposit in Russia and wants to develop it together with
Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and refined
nickel, RIA quoted Kirill Komarov, Rosatom first deputy chief
executive, as saying.
"We expect that the government will decide this year to put
it up for auction and we want to start working on it," Komarov
said.
Russia has to rely on supplies of raw material, lithium
carbonate, from Bolivia since other producers have stopped
exports to Moscow, Russia's trade ministry said earlier in
April.
If Bolivia stops supplying the raw materials, there will be
nowhere to get them, making it challenging for Russia to supply
its lithium-ion battery needs, the trade ministry added.
Nornickel said that its cooperation with Rosatom would help
Russia to take a step forward in developing its own production
of efficient modern batteries.
"Nornickel's products have long played an important role in
the creation of energy storage systems," the mining company
said.
"By expanding our range of metals to include such an
important and sought-after raw material as lithium, we intend to
strengthen our position as a key supplier to the battery
industry."
