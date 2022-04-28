Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  News
  Summary
    GMKN   RU0007288411

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-26
21272.00 RUB   +1.32%
Russian tycoon Tinkov sells stake in TCS Group to billionaire Potanin
RE
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel tests new drones for underground operations
PU
Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
Russian tycoon Tinkov sells stake in TCS Group to billionaire Potanin

04/28/2022 | 03:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tinkoff Bank Board Chairman attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov, who last week criticized Russia's war in Ukraine, has sold his 35% stake in the company he founded to a firm controlled by Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, the companies said on Thursday.

The assets of Tinkov-founded TCS Group Holding include Russia's second-biggest credit card issuer, Tinkoff Bank, which a few days after Tinkov's anti-war statement said it had decided to rebrand and drop its founder's name.

Potanin's Interros Holding did not say how much it paid for the stake in TCS but the latter's share price has plummeted since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, triggering sweeping Western sanctions on Russia.

It was the second deal this month in which Potanin has snapped up banking assets, having previously bought Rosbank from Societe Generale when the French lender exited the Russian market.

Cyprus-based TCS' stable of companies under the Tinkoff brand span sectors from banking and insurance to mobile phones.

Potanin, 61, is the head of mining giant Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel), which has benefited from high metals prices in recent months. He is Russia's second-richest man with a fortune of $17.3 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Tinkov, 54, stepped down as chairman of Tinkoff Bank in 2020 after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia. In 2021 he ceded control of the TCS Group.

TCS quoted him as saying on Thursday that now was "the perfect time for me to retire and devote more of my time to looking after my health and my beloved family."

Last week, he condemned what he called Moscow's "crazy war" in Ukraine and said 90% of his countrymen did not support it.

In announcing its rebranding after Tinkov's criticism of the Ukraine invasion, Tinkoff Bank said: "The company has long prepared for this. Recent events have made the decision more relevant."

President Vladimir Putin calls Russian actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to defend Russian-speaking inhabitants from persecution. Ukraine says it is fighting an imperial-style land grab and that Putin's claims of persecution are nonsense.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson, editing by Mark Trevelyan and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.09% 2.875 Delayed Quote.-61.99%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL 1.32% 21272 End-of-day quote.-6.82%
TYCOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 1.21 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.20% 72.25 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 140 M - -
Net income 2022 7 509 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 9,32%
Capitalization 43 153 M 43 153 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 285,95 $
Average target price 311,55 $
Spread / Average Target 8,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Sergey Borisovich Bratukhin Independent Director
Evgeny Arkadievich Shvarts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-6.82%43 712
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-3.71%60 461
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION1.96%48 643
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-28.16%12 213
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.27.38%11 850
ALLKEM LIMITED15.38%5 444