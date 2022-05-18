Google's Russian subsidiary files for bankruptcy -document

May 18 (Reuters) - The Russian subsidiary of Alphabet Inc's
Google has filed for insolvency, according to a
message posted on Russia's official registry Fedresurs on
Wednesday.
The subsidiary was "submitting a notice of the intention to
declare itself insolvent (bankrupt)", the note said.
"Since March 22, 2022, it foresees its own bankruptcy and
inability to fulfil its monetary obligations, demands to pay
severance payments and (or) the remuneration of staff working or
previously working under an employment contract, and (or) the
obligation to make mandatory payments within the prescribed
period," the note said.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
David Sneddon, who the document named as the subsidiary's
general director, could not immediately be reached.
Russia on Tuesday said it was not planning to block
Alphabet's YouTube, in spite of repeated threats and fines,
acknowledging that such a move would likely see Russian users
suffer and should therefore be avoided.
Rostelecom Chief Executive Mikhail Oseevskiy on
Wednesday said Google was operating as normal in the country,
including all its servers, the TASS news agency reported.
It was not immediately clear if fines imposed against
Google, which include a 7.2-billion-rouble ($113 million)charge
in December for what Moscow said was a repeated failure to
delete content Russia deems illegal, were to blame for the
declaration of insolvency.
The subsidiary's 2021 revenue was 134.3 billion roubles,
Interfax news agency's Spark database of Russian companies
showed.
