  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTKM   RU0008943394

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSTELECOM

(RTKM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-16
58.77 RUB   +1.15%
06:52aGoogle's Russian subsidiary files for bankruptcy -document
RE
05/16Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom acquired BI Solution.
CI
04/19ROSTELECOM : successfully completes secondary placement of RUB 3 billion of exchange-traded bonds
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Google's Russian subsidiary files for bankruptcy -document

05/18/2022 | 06:52am EDT
May 18 (Reuters) - The Russian subsidiary of Alphabet Inc's Google has filed for insolvency, according to a message posted on Russia's official registry Fedresurs on Wednesday.

The subsidiary was "submitting a notice of the intention to declare itself insolvent (bankrupt)", the note said.

"Since March 22, 2022, it foresees its own bankruptcy and inability to fulfil its monetary obligations, demands to pay severance payments and (or) the remuneration of staff working or previously working under an employment contract, and (or) the obligation to make mandatory payments within the prescribed period," the note said.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. David Sneddon, who the document named as the subsidiary's general director, could not immediately be reached.

Russia on Tuesday said it was not planning to block Alphabet's YouTube, in spite of repeated threats and fines, acknowledging that such a move would likely see Russian users suffer and should therefore be avoided.

Rostelecom Chief Executive Mikhail Oseevskiy on Wednesday said Google was operating as normal in the country, including all its servers, the TASS news agency reported.

It was not immediately clear if fines imposed against Google, which include a 7.2-billion-rouble ($113 million)charge in December for what Moscow said was a repeated failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, were to blame for the declaration of insolvency.

The subsidiary's 2021 revenue was 134.3 billion roubles, Interfax news agency's Spark database of Russian companies showed. (Reporting by Reuters;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.77% 2329.46 Delayed Quote.-19.59%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSTELECOM 1.15% 58.77 End-of-day quote.-32.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.31% 64.05 Delayed Quote.-14.76%
