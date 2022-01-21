Log in
Public Joint Stock Rostelecom : Rostelecom Data Centres to open a new client facility in the M9 data centre

01/21/2022 | 03:42am EST
Print version18.01.2022

Moscow, Russia - January 18, 2022 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX - RTS: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's largest integrated digital company, today announces that Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC) will open a new client facility in its M9 data centre in Moscow, on Butlerova Street, 7.

The M9 data centre is one of the largest network-neutral sites in Moscow to house equipment for commercial, telecom operator and government agency purposes. The new premises will occupy an area of ​​466 sqm, which will accommodate 151 customer racks. The site will house server equipment requiring 840 kW of capacity, with standard racks of 5.5 kW. The project will see the installation of high-load racks of up to 12 kW, subject to individual customer requests. The new hall meets the Tier III standard for infrastructure functionality and capacity.

Denis Afanasiev, General Director of JSC MMTS-9, Deputy General Director of RTK-DC:
"The expansion of the M9 platform will help us to expand our cooperation with telecom operators, corporate clients and the public sector. The project is designed to meet growing demand originating from these segments and strengthen our position in this market."

To date, the data centre has already put 2,459 racks into operation in machine rooms with an area of ​​10,017 m2. The data centre is part of RTK-DC's geo-distributed network, which has a total capacity of 12,700 racks, covering Moscow, St. Petersburg, Udomlya, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk.

* * *

Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC) is the managing company of Rostelecom Competence Center for the development of DC services and infrastructure, cloud, Internet Exchange and software integration and development projects. RTK-DC provides a technological platform which comprises a set of competencies delivered by MSK-IX, DataLine, Ngenix, Tionix, TCI, Rostelecom Digital Technologies and other companies of the Group. RTK-DC is the core center for delivery of IT systems development, roll-out and maintenance services. The company is partially owned by Bank VTB (44.8% stake).

RTK-DC manages a distributed DC network across Russia with a total capacity of 13,700 racks (in Moscow, Saint-Petersburg, Udomlya, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg), as well as public cloud platforms (IaaS, platform services, VDI, DR and storage etc.), inter DC data transfer (the largest traffic exchange point in Russia MSK-IX), telecommunications, private cloud, integration projects, software and hardware development services.

RTK-DC is a market leader in commercial data centers (based on CNews 2020, iKSConsulting 2020) and IaaS provider (TMT Consulting 2020).

Disclaimer

OAO Rostelecom published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 08:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
